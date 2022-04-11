The Country Bookshop is sponsoring several nonfiction author events in April that will appeal to history buffs. The events are free to attend, but due to space limitations, registration is required by visiting www.ticketmesandhills.com. Books will be available for purchase; each event will be held at The Pilot, 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines.
Former U.S. ambassador and senior fellow at The German Marshall Fund of the U.S., David McKean discusses his book, “Watching Darkness Fall: FDR, His Ambassadors, and the Rise of Adolf Hitler,” on Wednesday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
His is a gripping account of how all but one of Roosevelt’s ambassadors in Europe misjudged Hitler and his intentions.
Told through the lives of five well-educated and mostly wealthy men all vying for the attention of the man in the Oval Office, the book looks at the time leading up to and the beginning of World War II in Europe.
“Watching Darkness Fall” recounts the rise of the Third Reich in Germany and the road to war from the perspective of four American diplomats in Europe who witnessed it firsthand: Joseph Kennedy, William Dodd, Breckinridge Long and William Bullitt, who all served in key Western European capitals — London, Berlin, Rome, Paris and Moscow — in the years prior to World War II.
In many ways they were America’s first line of defense, and they often communicated with the president directly, as Roosevelt’s eyes and ears on the ground.
Unfortunately, most of them underestimated the power and resolve of Adolf Hitler and Germany’s Third Reich.
