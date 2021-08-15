Southern Pines Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Arrington Latrelle Fairley, 30, of Southern Pines. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Firearm within town limits.
Fairley has previous firearms related charges and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release issued by authorities.
The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking assistance from the community with locating Arrington Latrelle Fairley. Anyone who may have information may contact (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, at approximately 5 p.m., Southern Pines Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.
The shooting was reported to have occurred moments earlier on South Mechanic Street. Upon arrival, members of the Southern Pines Police Department’s Patrol Division located an eight year old gunshot victim. The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by his mother sustained a non-life threatening injury was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
