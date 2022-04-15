Horses, parades and musical acts performing on the multiple stages are synonymous with Farmer’s Day festivities every August in Robbins, but nothing has been a more iconic piece of the annual celebration than Odell Hussey.
The man whose father started the horse parade in 1955 passed away Monday at the age of 92. He is most remembered for smiling and waving from his family’s covered wagon leading the Saturday parade, a position that grew widely to be called the “wagon master.”
“He was at the head of the parade from the time I was a little boy until now, and I’ve got grandchildren that expect to see Mr. Odell’s wagon as the first thing that starts the parade,” said Randy Hussey, Odell’s relative and fellow church member at Smyrna “That smiling face and the wave of a hand. Those beautiful horses and that wagon really signified the beginning of the parade. Of course the festival has changed over the years, but that’s been a standard with his dad, him and now his son leading off the parade.”
Odell took over as wagon master in 1992 after his father Curtis passed away, and Odell held that title until three years ago when he passed the honor along to his son, Robert. Even still, Odell was sharing the seat in front of the wagon for those next three parades, to continue a tradition that started when he rode behind Curtis in the first edition of the parade.
“Once his father passed, he became an icon for our festival,” said Jarius Garner, who served as the chairman of the Farmer’s Day festival for 20-plus years.
Outside of one Farmer’s Day parade when he took his wife for an operation in Raleigh, Odell never missed the start of the parade. Even then, he still managed to make his way back down to Robbins in time to catch the end of the parade.
“That goes back to the importance of the beginnings of Farmer’s Day with his dad and two of his uncles wanting folks to remember the history of northern Moore County, and the importance that horses and wagons played in that,” Randy said. “That carried over to Odell and how each year was very important to his dad and it continued on with him.”
What started in 1955 by Odell’s father and uncles also came as a chance for the farmers to take a break from the field and have “a little pleasure” Hussey told The Pilot in 2010.
“They came down to show people what they had,” Odell said in that article. “I reckon they had pretty mules at that day and time. It showed the public how they’d taken care of them and how they made a living with them. I think they had a little bit of a pride in it.”
What transpired the next 60-plus years was far beyond the Hussey family’s imagination, bringing in hundreds of horses and other livestock through the streets of downtown Robbins. More than 30,0000 people came out to watch and take part in the festival.
Garner remembers fondly the conversations while Odell was hitching up his horses before the parade started.
“We would often reflect on past Farmer’s Days and what this Farmer’s Day looks like and what the future might be. I always enjoyed doing that,” Garner said. “I’m glad that he was able to continue to do that through his years there. It’s going to be a great loss for us and Robbins and our community for many people knew Odell.”
Robbins Town Commissioner Lonnie English said that Odell had a passion for Robbins.
“I think he was a man that cares about his community, because of him being our wagon master for so many years,” English said, recalling riding in the wagon with Curtis as a kid.
Odell led 28 parades as wagon master, and he smiled and waved through each of them. But he also brought a certain practical wisdom and his recollection on the past.
“As he aged, he was one that shared stories about family, and family I didn’t have the honor of meeting,” Randy said. “He came to many family reunions and would share stories about family history and genealogy. As we all age, that becomes more and more important to us to know a little bit about our heritage and where our folks come from.”
Randy said that he can track the Hussey family lineage back to James Goodman and Paulie Yow Hussey as the first to settle in the area with the Hussey name.
Having two jobs as a farmer, and also “snaking logs” for the Comer family, Hussey’s storytelling from 70-plus years working those jobs could make a room full of people stop what they were doing to listen.
“He was such a great historian. He had so many great stories that he laid onto folks,” Garner said. “When he would tell them, he would draw you into them and would want to listen and hear. When he would finish, you’d be like, ‘What’s the next one you’re going to tell me,’ as that was the way I always felt like. He was one of those folks you wanted to keep listening to.”
As giving as he was with his stories, Odell was the same with his community and Smyrna United Methodist Church.
Another one of his stories he liked to tell was how the church was moved to its current location by rolling it on logs using horse power to move. It was something he became very accustomed to, working on the farm and pulling logs through the northern Moore woods.
Odell’s generosity led him to give what most hard-working farmers could give: their time. He also donated the hogs and helped prepare them for the annual barbecue fundraiser at the church, and provided tons of fill dirt from his farm when it came time for construction of the church’s Family Life Center.
“He was always willing to give of his time and energy. He was instrumental in fundraising at the church,” Randy said. “He was always faithful to the church and the folks of the community. He always had a friendly smile.”
That generosity extended to Farmer’s Day as well, Garner recalls.
“Odell was a very giving person. He never asked anything of us. He always wanted to know what we needed of him and what he could do to help us,” he said. “He never asked for anything really.”
Both Garner and Randy Hussey had known Odell for their whole lives, and saw him every Sunday do the little jobs at church that sometimes go unnoticed, including ringing the bell when the services started.
“We would be cleaning up for Farmer’s Day Saturday night and it would go into Sunday morning years ago when we didn’t have street vacs and all that,” Garner said. “There wouldn’t be nobody coming through town, and then all of a sudden here would come Odell. We would say, ‘There goes Odell. He’s going over to Smyrna to turn the lights on.’ It would be in the wee hours of the morning he would want to get over and get everything regulated so the temperature would be good when the people came in.”
Odell used his love for the horses to take them to schools, churches and nursing homes to show how he pulled logs by using horse power, and also giving out free rides on the wagons pulled by the large draft horses.
Given his first horse as a teenager, 70 years of experience allowed Odell to know his animals very well. He would take them to the Buggy Festival in Carthage and the Southeastern Old Threshers Reunion in Denton, among other parades and festivals.
“He had a God-given talent that those horses knew him. They respected Odell, and they trusted Odell. To be in so many parades over the years, not only in Robbins, but all around; he never had an incident with those horses around people and cars and tractors,” Randy said. “Even one time he told me about a train that came by in an event he was in, and the horses never flinched. Even a highway patrolman came up to him after that and commented on how calm the horses are.”
Odell is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The oldest of nine siblings, he is survived by seven of them. Also left behind is his dog, aptly named “Dog,” and horses Clip and J Buck.
For those who knew Odell Hussey, they will hold onto the memories of the wagon master and what he did best — tell his stories.
“I hate to see people like that pass away,” Garner said, “because you can’t recoup that. We’re definitely going to miss all of that.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.