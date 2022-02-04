Imagine a social media post in which a seemingly creepy incident is reported, along with a detailed opinion with pictures “proving” the point.
Then consider the ensuing hundreds of likes, dislikes and comments going back and forth.
Now weigh all those folks reading…then thinking…then talking to their neighbors — and harmoniously appreciating the knowledge and information shared by everyone.
It only takes a committee of vultures to perform such a miracle if you follow Whispering Pines Life, a social media group of 2,200 members. “Committee” is appropriate when vultures are sitting around, but when they circle in the air, they are a kettle and a wake when they are feasting.
Professional photographer Laura Gingerich didn’t realize the “firestorm” she created when she took it upon herself to photograph the birds last Monday, do her own investigative reporting and post a few pictures and her observations.
Jody Twing didn’t realize she was moving next to something out of “The Birds'' when her family moved to Whispering Pines in 2021. And local wildlife ecologist Susan Campbell didn’t realize she would be changing the perceptions of vultures for so many villagers in such a public forum either.
Yet, the three women with very different perspectives came together, shared their experiences and convinced many others in the community that these often-misunderstood birds are fascinating friends to the community and not nearly as nasty as the lore that has swirled alongside them.
It all began when both Black Vultures and Turkey Vultures found a winter home in an eerie snag located in woods behind Twing’s home near Blue Lake Park in Whispering Pines. Twing’s discovery of their arrival was several weeks prior to Gingerich’s photo shoot.
“I’ve been in my home for less than a year and I really didn’t want the neighborhood to think I was storing corpses out back,” Twing joked. Not overly fond of her fly-in visitors, she set about trying to get the birds to move along.
“I tried flapping around like them — thankfully Laura didn’t catch that photo — then I bought one of those fake owls. When my dogs made friends with them, I knew I should too. I have to confess though: before that, I did reach out to the federal wildlife folks who made it clear they were good neighbors and federally protected.”
Campbell, a longtime Moore County point-of-contact for wildlife questions of all kinds, articulated the “good guy” status of these birds.
“As an ecologist and scientist, it’s part of my job to remind people that facts trump old wives’ tales. These vultures are visiting for a short period of time and will not return to this location. They absolutely stop deadly human diseases like anthrax, botulism, rabies and cholera while at the same time cleaning up mortally wounded animals in our community faster than any other form of removal.”
Both types of vultures have strong stomach acid that “cleans up the diseases they eat.” So, while no one should think about frying this bird, their “white excrement is free of dangerous toxins,” Campbell said.
Black Vultures are relatively new to North Carolina. Wildlife experts don’t know why, other than theorizing an abundance in roadkill. So as the population of vehicles increases, so do the vultures. And since Black Vultures cannot smell as well as Turkey Vultures — they have been around the state forever — they tend to trail their kin to the food.
Gingerich, who has decided these birds are now “her favorite,” said the birds seemed to welcome their photo shoot.
“It was early, and you could tell they had spread their wings to catch some rays for a little bit. I had read that they were family birds — the baby birds stay with their parents a lot longer than most birds, the teen birds get in trouble with their parents if they create a ruckus, and their parents mate for life.
“As I took the photos, I felt like the older birds were telling the smaller ones to behave and smile, like now was the opportunity to put their best feet forward — although did you know their feet are weak compared to hawks, owls, and eagles?”
No, we did not.
These two new vulture advocates, along with their long standing ally, are not only patrons of peace for vultures in the village, but proof that a bit of research, common sense and neighborly kindness can still rule the roost.
We ought to have an open season on them. Just like coyotes. Shoot ‘em.
