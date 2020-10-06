State law restricts electioneering within 50 feet of the entrance of any polling site. More so in this election cycle, social distancing requirements are adding another layer of complexity as local election officials map out these so-called “buffer zones.”
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said the state has put special emphasis on curbside voting, anticipating increased demand for this service. Per state guidance, the buffer zone must extend to provide a 50-foot protected area around voters’ vehicles.
“We will be publishing a document and map to show which door at each polling site is the entrance and if there is a designated area where electioneering will take place,” Clendenin said. “In some spots, we will rope off the area they have to stay within.”
Buffer zone restrictions apply to both early voting and Election Day voting sites. Clendenin said voters will also find numerous safeguards in place at in-person voting sites due to the pandemic.
Social distancing is encouraged for those standing in line, free hand sanitizer and single-use pens will be available, and face masks are “strongly encouraged.” Free masks will be available at all voting sites.
Early voting takes place Oct. 15-31, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-3p.m. Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays, at four established sites:
* Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage;
* Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen;
* Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and
* Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
The Moore County Board of Elections office is located at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov.
The State Elections Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
