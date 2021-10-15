Voters will elect two of four candidates vying for seats on the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners in November’s municipal election.
The field includes an incumbent commissioner, an ex-member of the board and two political newcomers. Their priorities range from police funding to public transportation.
Following is a brief look at the candidates, in alphabetical order, and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
DANIEL BEHNKE moved to Aberdeen with his wife three years ago. They both love the town, he said, and “plan on spending the rest of our lives here.”
Behnke is a professional planner and transportation manager who works for a consultancy in the private sector. This is his first time running for public office, and he’s the youngest candidate on the ballot.
“I think that if you live in a place you love, there’s nothing wrong with trying to be involved with helping make decisions that will make the community better for everybody,” he said.
Behnke currently serves on the steering committee for the town’s bicycle pedestrian plan and is an alternate member of the local planning board. He said he’s especially passionate about the fate of the old Aberdeen Elementary campus, which the town voted to buy for $900,000 on Wednesday, and the future of downtown.
“While I think the town has been doing a great job of trying to build downtown up as much as possible, I think there’s room for improvement,” said Behnke, adding that if elected, he would support efforts to make downtown Aberdeen “more inviting” to pedestrians and businesses alike.
TIMOTHY HELMS served as a town commissioner from 1995 to 1999. He said he began thinking about re-joining the board after seeing his name earlier this year on the brick walkway dedicated to the town’s past and present commissioners at Aberdeen Lake Park.
“I was thinking ‘Man, I surely do miss doing this,’” Helms said. “That’s when I decided I’d run again.”
In addition to his one term as a commissioner, Helms was a member of the Aberdeen Board of Adjustment and president of the Aberdeen Primary School PTA. He worked in retail for 45 years before landing his current job as a shift manager for Apex Technology.
“I’m all about community service,” he said. “I’ll go buy a bag of asphalt from Lowes and throw it in a pothole if I need to.”
Helms said he’s concerned about calls from activists to divest funds from police departments in some U.S. cities. He worries that the “defund the police” movement, as it is sometimes called, will eventually make its way to Aberdeen.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t defund the police,” he said. “I’ve always been a supporter of the police, and so much of that is going on around the country these days.”
WILMA LANEY, the only incumbent in the race, is seeking a second term. She made local history after becoming the first Black woman elected to the board and the town’s first African American commissioner since 1893.
“My time as commissioner seems to have flown by because I enjoyed serving the town,” said Laney, who was the top vote-getter of the four candidates who ran in 2017.
A retired database systems specialist, Laney is the former chairwoman of the Moore County Democratic Party and a past president of the Moore County Democratic Women. She is active in several local groups, including the Aberdeen Friends of the Library, the Aberdeen Friends of the Postmaster’s House, the Moore County NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Moore County.
She said she plans to continue to focus on issues related to affordable housing and transportation if re-elected.
“Transportation, to me, all over North Carolina is an issue,” said Laney, who is a town delegate to the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee. “We’re going to have to, at some point, have more public transportation. If you build a development with 1,000 or 2,000 people in it, all of those people will need to have cars, which creates more congestion.”
TIM MARCHAM estimates that he has attended “between 80 and 90 percent” of the commissioners’ meetings over the past 10 years.
“I know a lot about what’s going on in town,” he said. “I’ve been sitting on the outside looking in for a long time, and I think that by sitting on the inside looking out I can maybe help some things happen or not happen.”
After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1965, Marcham spent more than 50 years working as a pharmacist. He moved to Aberdeen with his parents on Halloween in 1996.
He currently serves on the local planning board and volunteers with the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department, helping with some of the department’s administrative tasks.
“[I am] concerned with maintaining the growth of Aberdeen businesses and revitalizing the stagnant industrial spaces while tempering the over-expansion of residential development, which is increasing demands on our public safety and public works departments,” he said.
Early voting is underway until Oct. 30 at the Moore County Agriculture Center in Carthage. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next two Saturdays.
Polls will be open in Aberdeen from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 2. Residents who wait until Election Day to vote must go to their assigned polling place.
