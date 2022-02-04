After announcing Tuesday he would resign March 1 for health reasons, Moore County Commissioner Louis Gregory on Wednesday moved his resignation instead to Feb. 16 to maximize voters’ say in his replacement.
Had Gregory stuck to his original date, announced during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, it would have affected the way his seat was filled for the remaining two and a half years of his term.
An interim replacement, chosen by the local Republican Party and appointed by commissioners, will occur within 30 days. But because Gregory is stepping down with more than half his term remaining, state law requires an election in November.
Had Gregory stuck to his original March 1 date, each party would have picked a candidate — absent any public input — to face off in a November election.
“I have always wanted the people to have a voice, especially regarding significant issues impacting the citizens of Moore County,” Gregory said in a statement issued Wednesday.
By moving up his resignation by two weeks, Gregory enables the normal primary election process to occur. Now, like the other three seats already up for election this year, both Republicans and Democrats can file for Gregory’s District 2 seat and compete in a primary election, currently scheduled for May 17.
“My replacement should ultimately be voted on by the people of Moore County, beginning at the upcoming primary,” Gregory said in his Wednesday statement.
Gregory was first elected to the board in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. He has served as vice chair since being elected for his second term. Before joining the commissioners, Gregory had a long career in public safety, including six years as Whispering Pines’ police chief from 2003 to 2009.
His resignation Tuesday shocked county officials and other commissioners. Gregory did not attend Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, instead sending an email to fellow commissioner Catherine Graham to read at the meeting. In that email he cited medical reasons for his early retirement, which he said was compelled by a condition that would require several months of treatment and rest to recover from.
“For 60 years now I have done my best to protect and serve the public, often at the sacrifice of my family and myself,” Gregory wrote. “I find my health is such I should listen to my doctors and rest to get well.”
Gregory represents District 2, which he says is “probably the largest in the county,” encompassing Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and the majority of the Eastwood precinct.
In a phone interview Thursday, Gregory said he didn’t feel comfortable with the respective parties handpicking a candidate without any input from other voters.
“And I just don’t think that’s right. We live in a democracy,” he said.
Opening the seat up to the full electoral process “gives everybody an opportunity to be able to let people know they’re interested, and then let the people let us know who they want to sit at my seat,” Gregory said.
“My seat represents the majority of the county and for me to just either walk away from it and keep it vacant or to not let the public have some (say) as to who they want, I just don't think is right.”
Gregory said that, as a commissioner, he was proudest of his role in working with Moore County Schools officials to renovate existing schools and build four new elementary schools.
“The greatest accomplishment is when I first got here and as a county commissioner I found our schools were in bad shape,” Gregory said. “For me to be able to make a complete turnaround and provide the little ones an opportunity of getting a good education no matter where they live in Moore County, (I) actually felt proud.”
Gregory also served as a liaison to the Board of Health during the pandemic. He said he was not able to influence the board’s decisions but could provide oversight in other ways.
“I would go and listen to what they were doing and make some comments. I had asked certain questions, especially during the COVID period of time — which we're still experiencing — and I wanted something to be done (that was) very transparent, where the public had an understanding of what was going on,” Gregory said.
“And I would always try to get the public some knowledge of what we were trying to accomplish. A lot of those questions I asked were never answered. But anyways, I’ve tried.”
Gregory’s announced departure means there will now be four new commissioners come December. Graham and Commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke announced last fall that they will not seek re-election this year. That meant just Quis and Gregory would be the only holdovers. Now, Quis will be the lone experienced commissioner after the November elections.
In other business during the commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board also:
Heard the monthly COVID-19 update from Interim Health Director Matt Garner.
Called for two public hearings Feb. 15 that entail rezonings on U.S. 15-501 and Providence Chapel Road.
Approved resolutions for System Development Fees for Moore County Public Utilities and the Water Pollution Control Plant.
Approved the budget adoption schedule for the 2023 fiscal year.
Reappointed Tucker McKenzie to the Board of Adjustment.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
Commissioner Gregory, great decision.
John Misiaszek
