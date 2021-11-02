Voters in Moore County’s smaller municipalities on Tuesday filled seats on their respective governing councils.
Just over 1,000 voters took advantage of early voting this year, meaning around 39,700 registered voters who live within the boundaries of one of Moore County’s 11 municipalities were eligible to hit the polls.
According to the Moore County Board of Elections, the overall turnout Tuesday was 8,742 voters, or 21 percent of registered voters. That’s a bit lower than the 24 percent turnout in 2019 but better than 2017, when 18 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
Following are the results for the county’s smaller municipalities. These totals are complete but unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections, which is expected to do so next week:
Cameron
Jim Leiby won the mayor's race by five votes over Tasherra Nichols.
John Frutchey and Kane Parsons both received 31 votes for the two expired commissioner seats. David Seiberling was elected into one of two unexpired commissioner seats, with 15 write-in ballots cast as well.
Carthage
Anton Sadovnikov, John McDonald and Brent Tanner won the three open commissioner seats that have a four-year term with two of the three. Former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. came up short of returning to the board, finishing fourth.
Foxfire
Gary Samuels, Janet Nauman and Donald Nelson, won the three council seats up for grabs in the 10-candidate race. They will serve four-year terms.
Janice Gregorich claimed the unexpired council member seat, and will serve the final two years left on the term.
Pinebluff
Ronald L. McDonald won the mayoral seat, a four-year term, with 72 percent of the vote.
Robbie Conley and Jerry Williams claimed the two open commissioner seats.
Robbins
Cameron Dockery won the mayoral race. He ran unopposed after Neil Johnson, whose name was on the ballot, dropped out and shifted his support to Dockery.
The three commissioner seats with four-year terms were filled by Jody Lee Britt, former mayor Lonnie English and mayor pro tem Nikki Bradshaw. Terri Holt, the longest serving member on the town board, fell three votes short and finished fourth. She will not return for another term on the board on which she has served since 2009..
Taylortown
The five open council seats available were won by Sidney Gaddy, Bridget Cotton, Nadine Moody, James Lattimore Thompson and Garry Brown for the positions that come with two-year terms.
Vass
Eddie Callahan won the mayoral race by three votes over Angela Vacek.
For the two open commissioner seats, Kris Kosem and Emily Oldham were elected for the four-year terms.
Whispering Pines
Andy Conway, Pamela Harris and Linda Vandercook claimed the three council seats.
