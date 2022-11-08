Jim Von Canon and Nick Picerno won the two contested seats for the Moore County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s general election.
Von Canon takes the District I seat, having captured 24,830 votes according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He received 64.24 percent of all votes cast among the three candidates running for District I, with results in from 25 of the 26 precincts.
His opponents, John Misiaszek and Phil Vandercook, won 7,860 and 5,960 votes, respectively.
Von Canon will replace Catherine Graham on the board, who decided not to run for re-election.
“I am tickled to death and God bless me in allowing me to work for the people of Moore County,” Von Canon said. “I can't believe what great support I got from the Republican Party and all of their volunteers … I’m just really excited and can’t wait to get to work for the people of Moore County.”
Von Canon is a retired Special Forces Sergeant Major who was born and raised in Moore County. He previously served as a lieutenant of the West End Fire Department and as a police officer in Durham, N.C.
Similar to his opponents, Von Canon’s campaign focused heavily on safety, future growth and education.
In a previous interview with The Pilot, Von Canon spoke at length about supporting schools in Moore County to better serve the students. He also hopes to increase job availability for residents and update infrastructure through his new role as commissioner.
A main focus of Misiaszek’s platform was boosting Moore County’s economy through increased industry. He congratulated Von Canon in an interview after poll’s closed on Tuesday and said he will continue to be involved and make comments at commissioners’ meetings.
Vandercook, whose platform focused on responsible growth, also congratulated Von Canon and thanked his wife, Linda, for her support.
The incumbent Nick Picerno will retain the District II seat, after securing 27,589 votes according to unofficial and complete results on Tuesday night. Competitor Ariadne DeGarr gained 13,061 votes.
“Thank you to the voters of Moore County for their support and encouragement,” Pircerno said in an interview after the polls closed on Tuesday. “I pledge to make sure we continue to prioritize law enforcement, education and our first responders.”
Picerno is currently filling the seat of late Commissioner Louis Gregory. He previously served as a commissioner for two terms from 2008-2016 before retiring.
He is a Moore County native and co-founder of the Southern Software Company. He ran for commissioner this year, in part, because three board members were stepping down from their positions. Picerno, in a previous interview with The Pilot, said he has the experience and time to help with the transition of new members. He is looking forward to working with the three new commissioners.
He hopes to bring more funding to schools and improve local infrastructure for responsible future growth.
DeGarr’s campaign was rooted in being a voice for the underrepresented in Moore County.
“Regardless of the result, my mission continues, and I’ll see you in 2024,” DeGarr said.
District III and V seats were filled by unopposed candidates John Ritter and Kurt Cook, respectively. Ritter had 29,905 votes and Cook received 29,472 votes.
Current Commissioners Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke decided to not run for re-election.
