Red Fox in woods

A red fox captured by a game camera in Pinehurst

 COURTESY OF TRISH PARKER

Trail cameras capture flashes of Trish Parker’s quarry and she takes careful note. A volunteer working in partnership with Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center (CWCC), she’s looking for telltale signs of mange in red foxes.

Mange is caused by microscopic mites that burrow into skin to lay their eggs. Animals can develop skin irritation and hair loss: severe infestations can result in secondary infections, lethargy and a slow death by starvation.

Red fox on golf course

A red fox crosses a sandy area at a Pinehurst Country Club course. Photo courtesy of Bill Sinclair
Maggie Fox 1

A red fox (Maggie) suffering from mange in early August.
Maggie fox 2

The same red fox (Maggie) after four weeks of treatment for mange.
Red Fox

A trail camera captures a red fox in a wooded area of Pinehurst
Trish Parker

Trish Parker

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days