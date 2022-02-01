Work to establish a skate park in Southern Pines will kick off in earnest with a planning meeting on Saturday.
William Dean II, owner of Flowland in Aberdeen and founder of the nonprofit Skaters for Moore, said he was given the “green light” by town officials in November to solicit design proposals and funding for the project. He is leading the effort alongside Terry Grimble, owner of DaVille skate shop in Fayetteville and director of the nonprofit Friends of the Skate Park Foundation.
“It’s going to take a village to get this thing done,” Dean said. “We really need parents and adults and even the kids to commit to spending some hours on this. We need people committed to seeing this thing finally done in our community.”
Dean said the goal of Saturday’s meeting is to form three volunteer committees that will help “bring the project to fruition.”
One of the committees will focus on the design of the skate park, he said, while the other groups will concentrate on fundraising and grant-writing,
“There is a grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund that we’re going to shoot for,” Dean said, adding that the award provided much of the funding recently used to build a public skatepark in Boone. “That grant has to be applied for by the municipality by May 1, and the money would come in August.”
The Southern Pines facility would be located in Memorial Park. There is a “very good possibility,” Dean said, that the skate park could be up and running by the end of the year.
“If the community shows up and gets involved with this effort starting Saturday, then I am 99 percent confident that Southern Pines will have a skate park within the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Create Studio in the 100 block of West South Street in Aberdeen.
