NC-DOT litter sweep

The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep from April 10-24.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

“In just two months, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up over one million pounds of litter,” says David Harris, State Roadside Engineer. “We need to keep that momentum moving forward. The annual Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.

In addition, all volunteers are encouraged to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance. This includes wearing a mask and gloves at all times and keeping six feet apart from other volunteers. In addition, anyone that has been diagnosed with or recently exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating.

To sign up and get more information, call 919-707-2970 or visit the Litter Sweep web page at

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx

