U.S. Kids Golf World Chanpionship 2021

Madelyn Dickerson, of Aurora, Colo., practicing on the putting green at Midland Country Club, in Southern Pines, at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship 2021.

 Pamela M. Jensen

This year marks the 17th year that the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships will be hosted in Moore County. Several of the golfers who have cycled through the championships are today’s LPGA and PGA Tour players.

The field of the championship, set for July 26 to Aug. 7, has grown to over to 2,200 golfers aged 5-18. A record 15 different courses in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen will host the young golfers.

Committee assignments include player registration, player shuttles, pace of play, scoring, on-course supply, volunteer control and on-course spotters.

Volunteer shift times at the 15-host golf course range from 4-5 hours, and each volunteer will receive a golf shirt, golf cap or visor, and for each day they work they will receive a box lunch. There are no fees for volunteering, which is unique to the golf championships that are held in the area.

The courses include Pinehurst Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, Forest Creek Golf Club, Talamore Golf Club, Legacy Golf Links, Pine Needles Resort, Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, Southern Pines Golf Club, Midland Country Club, Mid South Club, and Longleaf Golf and Family Club.

The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation has an online registration system that allows volunteers to easily select their specific facility, activity and time. Available volunteer positions are filled on a first come, first served basis. This system is accessible at https://foundation.uskidsgolf.com/tournaments/world-teen/volunteer.

The annual economic impact of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships in the Pinehurst area exceeds $10 million per year. The combined economic value brought since U.S. Kids Golf began coming to Moore County is over $135 million.

“We are pleased at the overwhelming support we continue to receive from the community for our championships,” said Chris Vonderkall, vice president of tournaments for U.S. Kids Golf.

“Our goal is to make each year’s U.S. Kids Golf World Championship the best they can be, and to have our players and their families return to their homes with great stories and memories of their experience at the ‘Home of American Golf.”

