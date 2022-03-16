FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care is recognizing National Healthcare Decisions Day on Friday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a drive-thru event to help individuals prepare and finalize their advance directives, including living wills and health care powers of attorney.
Volunteers are needed to be witnesses for the Advance Directives Day drive-thru event this year. North Carolina requires that the documents be signed and witnessed by two qualified witnesses and notarized. There will be notaries on site as well.
The event will be held at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care’s campus at 251 Campground Road, West End; it is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Katie Meier at (910) 715-6000 or email kmeier@firsthealth.org.
