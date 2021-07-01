The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applications for the Town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. This committee meets quarterly, on the last Thursday of the month in October, January, April, and July. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Recreation Center at Aberdeen Lake Park.
Committee members will provide input and feedback on subjects ranging from local parks and facilities, to programs and special events, to upcoming projects and the future of the department as it serves the town and its citizens. Committee members must be residents of Aberdeen and be willing to serve a minimum of a two-year term. For more information, please contact the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department at (910) 944-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.