Volunteers with Keep Moore County Beautiful (KMCB) picked up 110 bags of roadside litter last month as part of the statewide NC Litter Sweep initiative.
This garbage haul included 30 bags collected from Beulah Hill Road and N.C. 73, 25 bags from the Whispering Pines area, and 29 bags from N.C. 5 near the county’s landfill site.
“We are grateful for all the volunteers and look forward to expanding our reach,” said KMCB Co-Chair Tracy Cicatello.
KMCB is a stand-alone organization that works in close partnership with the Moore County Solid Waste division. County staff provide administrative support and advisory services, while volunteers serve on the board of directors, help plan special events, and perform hands-on community service. Their mission is to beautify the county, get involved and make a difference.
To learn more about KMCB and view upcoming events, visit http://keepmootecountybeautiful.org
Overall this year, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports that crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 6 million pounds of litter from roadsides.
“We are on track to pick up more litter in 2021 than in any year previous,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette, in a May 19 news release. “But to truly solve this problem, North Carolina must begin dealing with litter proactively. Secure your load, don’t throw trash out the window and do your part to make sure others know this too.”
Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life, added Boyette.
If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, DOT operates the Swat-A-Litterbug app, which can be downloaded at ncdot.gov/litter.
First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form.
After a report is filed, the owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.
