Citing weeks of steadily improving trends, Gov. Roy Cooper has eased some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
His latest executive order, which took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, allowed bars to reopen for indoor service for the first time in nearly a year, albeit at 30 percent of their normal capacity. Many watering holes in Moore County have remained open for indoor service in defiance of Cooper’s previous orders.
Bars and restaurants are now able to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m., two hours later than the cutoff established in an earlier mandate. The new order — the 77th signed by Cooper during the pandemic — also allows more fans to attend sporting events, with indoor arenas allowed to open at 30-percent capacity.
Restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses may operate at half-capacity under the order. The indoor limit for personal gatherings has increased to 25 people, but outdoor gatherings remain limited to 50 people and North Carolinians must still wear face coverings in public.
Local Spike
Nearly 100 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moore County on Wednesday, tempering optimism after the previous day’s record low of only six new infections.
The spike, one of the largest single-day increases reported this year by the local health department, ends a weeks-long streak of improving trends for the county, which saw a daily average of about 29 new infections from Feb. 9 to Tuesday.
A total of 7,890 cases have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. Based on population estimates used in statistical reporting by the state, nearly one in every 10 local residents has tested positive for COVID-19.
County-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that at least 172 residents have died of the disease. Of the nine counties that surround Moore, only Cumberland and Randolph have suffered more deaths.
Eight of the local deaths reported by DHHS have yet to be acknowledged by the local health department, which has struggled to provide timely information about fatal cases to the public.
Moore remains under the most serious tier of the COVID-19 County Alert System, a color-coded map used to underline coronavirus trends in different areas of the state.
Vaccinations Expanded
Employees of K-12 schools, pre-schools and child care centers in Moore County became eligible for vaccination Wednesday under the state’s phased inoculation plan.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas began administering shots to eligible individuals employed by the Moore County school system and by the O’Neal School on Friday at The Fair Barn.
About 370 elementary school teachers and staff received the first vaccines made available to school personnel. Those employees have been back on-campus with students full time since early January.
Ali Velasco, a second-grade teacher at Pinehurst Elementary, said that the vaccine represents a step toward bringing the pandemic to a close.
“We’re all excited that we have our kids, we’re excited that this is happening, and we just can’t wait for everything to go back to normal,” she said.
“I wanted to make sure that other people who needed the vaccine got it first, because I know it’s limited, but ultimately I thought about my kids when getting it. This is one step closer to protecting them.”
While Moore County Schools is currently offering as much in-class time as allowed under the state’s social distancing rules for middle and high school students, many other public school districts throughout the state have conducted the 2020-2021 academic year virtually so far.
The district has had 1,300 of its 1,900 eligible staff sign up for vaccinations. School officials estimate that as many as 500 of its employees have now been vaccinated, including nurses and older staff members who were previously eligible.
Angela Gonzales and Lindsay Baker both teach at Robbins Elementary and received their first shot on Friday just in time to return to class on Monday. Though Robbins is a largely rural area, the virus has hit the community relative hard throughout the pandemic and the school has not been immune.
Robbins Elementary moved all of its students to virtual learning for the last two weeks due to multiple classroom quarantines and cases of virus transmission within the school.
Both Baker and Gonzales taught in Moore County Schools’ virtual academy during the fall semester. They moved back onto campus when many families opted to shift their children to traditional instruction for the spring.
“We were virtual the first semester, so we definitely felt safe,” said Baker. “Then we both came back to the classroom in January and everybody came back together. There’s only so much space when you have 20 students all together.”
Even though the school and their students are observing social distancing guidelines and other safety measures, Gonzales said that if she wasn’t a teacher she probably wouldn’t have been interested in being vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We wouldn’t have wanted it, not at all. But I am in a room with 20 kids all day. Even if I’m asymptomatic I may be giving it to them and not even know it, so we bit the bullet,” she said.
“Mine are fifth graders and so they're very aware of what's going on. I don’t have to really say a whole lot to them.”
Margaret Grigsby said that she’s had mixed experiences driving a school bus during the pandemic. Grigsby has had to quarantine for two weeks after being in a school office with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but she fears that she may have been exposed more than once unknowingly.
“When we started school back everything was pretty uniform, but as it went on it seemed like every school was doing things differently with kids having COVID, or teachers, so I’m thankful we’re getting the shot,” she said.
“A lot of people say they’re not going to take it, but I’d rather take my chances with the shot than COVID.”
The Moore County Health Department is overseeing vaccinations for people who work in the area’s other private schools, as well as workers at charter schools, pre-schools and child care facilities.
Mary Kate Murphy contributed to this report.
Jaymie Baxley can be reached at (910) 693-2484 or jaymie@thepilot.com
