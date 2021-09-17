COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly among children in Moore County.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said residents younger than 18 recently accounted for more weekly cases than any other age group. The county has seen “about four straight weeks” of increased infections among children and teenagers, Garner said.
Data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that six clusters of COVID-19 have been linked to local schools. A cluster is defined by DHHS as five or more infections in a school or child care setting.
Only eight counties had more school-related clusters than Moore, according to the data.
Two of the county’s clusters are tied to Pinecrest High School, where 57 students have tested positive since the school year began in August. The other clusters are at Union Pines High, West Pines Middle, Westmoore Elementary and The Academy of Moore.
Over 350 students and nearly 40 staff members had tested positive across the district’s 22 campuses as of Thursday. Despite the large number of cases, a policy requiring students to wear face coverings in schools has drawn protests from parents.
Opponents of the mandate, which is set to be discussed by the Moore County Board of Education on Wednesday, argue that the continued spread of the virus among children is proof that masks are ineffective. But Garner said the situation would “absolutely” be worse if students were not required to wear masks.
“You look at taking away any one of the infection control measures or lessening them to whatever degree, and you stand a pretty good chance of seeing even-higher numbers,” he said.
Garner said many students are likely contracting COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
“It’s not necessarily the spread that’s happening inside the schools, per se,” he said. “It’s transmission of the virus outside the schools in places where kids might not be masked or may not be required to mask, and that carries over to the schools.
“Where are the other places that the kids are going? Are people in the kids’ households not masking and social distancing when they’re out? Those are some of the things we’re looking at.”
A recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association stated that child cases have “increased exponentially” across the U.S., with nearly 500,000 cases documented from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9. The spike marked a 10-percent increase in the cumulated number of child infections recorded since the start of the pandemic.
Children rarely require hospitalization for COVID-19, and no one younger than 25 has died of the disease in Moore County. However, severe illness is still possible in children with underlying health conditions.
The Moore County Health Department recorded 96 new infections on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 12,337. About 1.8 percent of those cases have been fatal, with 223 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Addressing the Moore County Board of Health on Monday, Garner said the highly contagious delta variant of the virus has “run rampant,” causing the county’s COVID-19 metrics to hit “near-pandemic peak levels.”
The county saw a rolling, daily average of 93 new cases for the week ending Monday, approaching the record average of 94 cases from Jan. 8. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county reached a pandemic-high of 19.9 percent on Aug 28, meaning about one in every five tests administered in the county had come back positive.
The rate stood at 16.6 percent on Friday, significantly higher than the statewide average of 9.7 percent. FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported that 87 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its multi-county system as of Friday afternoon, with the majority of the infected patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
FirstHealth said 17 of the patients were vaccinated against COVID-19. But all of the patients attached to ventilators or in intensive care units were unvaccinated, demonstrating the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing severe illness.
Data from DHHS showed that half of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Friday, while about 53 percent of the population was at least partially vaccinated.
