The annual Moore County Veterans Memorial program in Carthage has been called off because of the coronavirus.
Held every Veterans Day at the memorial near Carriage Oaks shopping center, the event is typically attended by dozens of past and present service members from across the area. Chuck Spelman, president of Moore County Veterans Memorial Inc., said the decision to cancel this year’s program was made Friday by the organization’s board.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned things upside-down, and recent increases in the number of cases in Moore County are cause for concern,” Spelman, an Army veteran, wrote in an email. “Under the governor’s current orders the number of people who would be permitted to attend is limited to 50, but we would have no way of knowing how many people would show up as this has (traditionally) been an event for all who have served.”
Spelman noted that the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Southern Pines was also canceled in response to the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
“Our biggest concern, however, is the fact that most of the veterans who attend the event are of the age which makes them very susceptible to the virus,” he said. “The last thing that we would want to do is to put those we wish to honor in harm’s way.”
Representatives for Moore County Veterans Memorial Inc. will still be stationed at the memorial from 10 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 7, to assist “anyone who wishes to put a wreath there in remembrance of our current and fallen brothers and sisters,” according to Spelman.
Rick Herrera, spokesman for the Sandhills Veterans Festival, said organizers plan to proceed with a scaled-back version of this year’s event. Instead of the traditional parade in Southern Pines, the nonprofit that oversees the festival is planning a vehicle convoy that will travel from Southern Pines to Carthage on Veterans Day.
“After we get to Carthage, we’ll break out to smaller sections to visit different retirement facilities around the area,” Herrera said in a phone interview on Monday. “We’re going to take a smaller convoy with decorated vehicles and show our love for the veterans (in the facilities).”
Herrera said the convoy will coincide with a flyover from the Bandit Flight Team, a Raleigh group known for its vintage military aircraft.
“I think it’s going to be a great way to honor our veterans,” he said. “We still have a lot of World War II and Korean War veterans out there, and we don’t want them to think we have forgotten.”
