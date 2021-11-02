Join state and national fraud prevention experts for the special program and question and answer session, Don’t Let Scammers Ruin Your Holiday Cheer. The virtual session, at 1pm, on Thursday, Nov. 4, will feature NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and representatives from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AARP North Carolina.
Moderated by Caroline Blair of Spectrum News 1, the experts will be offering tips and advice on how to spot and prevent holiday, charity and investment scams, and they will be taking questions from the online audience.
The program will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/AARPNC and available for playback on demand. Members of the media can submit any questions in advance to shahn@aarp.org.
