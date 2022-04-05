Moore County Schools is moving to maintain its online learning option long-term by reorganizing the Connect Virtual Academy as a standalone school.
Administrators made the case to do that, rather than eliminating virtual learning completely, during the school board’s work session on Monday.
Moore County Schools opened the entirely virtual academy in the fall of 2020. Enrollment peaked at around 3,500 in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Connect academy enrolled 625 students when schools reopened for full-time in-person learning K-12 last fall.
On paper, those students are enrolled in brick-and-mortar schools based on their home address. But the state passed laws last year that will revoke local school districts’ ability to use remote learning to meet the state-required number of instructional hours as of June 30. That means that Moore County Schools will no longer be able to enroll students in schools where they may never actually set foot.
District staff were evaluating demand for a fully virtual school and exploring the offerings of other districts for a couple of years before the pandemic. The closure of schools in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19 put that planning to the test earlier than anticipated.
“This is not work that just happened as a result of the pandemic. This is work that this team and others have been looking at since the 2018-2019 school year,” said Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair. “The pandemic, of course, spurred this along at a very brisk pace.”
The district started the state’s process of registering the Connect Virtual Academy as an individual school a year ago, and now needs the school board to sign off on moving forward. Board members weren’t prepared to do that a year ago, citing concerns about the long-term demand for the program and the ongoing costs to provide it.
But administrators have spent the last year analyzing demand and the best use of virtual learning now that the pandemic has waned.
Many of the 520 students currently enrolled in the virtual school aren’t planning to shift back to in-person learning any time soon. In a survey of families who have students enrolled in the Connect academy returned, about half of the 340 respondents indicated that they would look for another virtual learning option, or homeschool, if the district were to eliminate virtual learning.
Responses from that survey, and another district-wide poll, identified the potential for the virtual school to enroll more than 600 students in the coming year.
Shifting to a standalone virtual academy would bring other changes in how that program is organized and funded. Moore County Schools now has 18 teachers assigned to teach exclusively online for the Connect academy. Classes blend together a combination of students from different schools.
Some teachers struggled with the abrupt shift to virtual learning two years ago. Jeremy Swofford, the district’s assistant director for technology, said that the teachers who are still involved with Connect Virtual Academy are the ones who have embraced online learning.
“The full-time core teachers chose this. They applied, we interviewed a number of people to choose which Moore County teachers would be the best fit,” he said.
Another 10 elective and career/technical education teachers engage with online students on a part-time basis, splitting their time between Connect and one of the district’s traditional schools. There are also 16 exceptional children’s specialists who teach students with special needs who are enrolled in virtual learning.
The transition will also come with a principal whose salary is paid by the state. The district’s budget proposal for the 2022-2023 school year includes $140,000 to hire a guidance counselor and an administrative support employee exclusively for the virtual school.
Moore County Schools is currently using federal pandemic relief funding to pay for 10 Connect teachers. That’s partly because, with a mix of students from schools around the county, the virtual school hasn’t fallen neatly into the district’s system for deciding how many teachers each school needs.
“We had to be a bit creative in how we funded our teachers at that point,” said Locklair. “But moving forward, if this becomes its own school, we would use our allotment process … where if you have so many students you’re allotted this many teachers.”
Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance, said that there’s also potential for the program to draw in students from outside of Moore County Schools and generate revenue in the form of state per-pupil funding.
“This is exciting, and obviously a lot of work and effort has gone into getting this all together. I’ve actually received several phone calls from parents who are saying ‘please keep our academy, my student is thriving,’ and from a different parent that says ‘my child loves their teacher and don’t have to worry about, I’m just going to be transparent, no more bullying,’” said board Chair Pam Thompson.
“So there are lots of different reasons why parents choose to go this route with their children’s education and I’m thankful that we have the opportunity to give them that.”
Plans for the standalone virtual academy include offering only core math, science, English and social studies in kindergarten through eighth grade. High school students will have a limited selection of electives that are compatible with online instruction: things like foreign language, PE, visual arts.
Overall virtual-only students aren’t performing as well as their peers on the same grade level enrolled in traditional schools, based on class grades and other assessments last fall. Kate Faw, the district’s director of planning, accountability, and research, said that fourth- and 11th-grade students performed on the same level in both virtual and in-person learning last semester. Those two grades also had the greatest numbers of students enrolled in the virtual school.
If the school gets board approval, the district will establish enrollment criteria for students interested in the Connect academy, including reliable internet access, a history of doing well in school and a home or family “learning partner” to keep them engaged with the program.
“Moving forward post-pandemic, we can better ensure that students enrolled are ones that fit the profile of a student that can be successful in online learning,” said Faw.
