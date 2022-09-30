A lawsuit alleging that the Pinehurst Village Council violated the state’s open meetings law has been dismissed, but the plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision.
The lawsuit was first brought in May by attorney Amanda Martin on behalf of former Councilman Kevin Drum and his nonprofit N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government. It centers on discussions held among some members of the council about the conduct of Drum and current council member Lydia Boesch.
Among other things, the original complaint alleged that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” last year from Sept. 20 to Oct. 12. The complaint contended that the emails, which were exchanged among a majority of the council, “constituted the transaction of public business in violation of the Open Meetings Law for lack of notice, access to the public and minutes.”
But the complaint failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and is “barred by the applicable 45-day statute of limitations set forth” in North Carolina’s general statutes, according to an order signed Thursday by Superior Court Judge James Webb.
“Of course, my team is disappointed by the judge’s decision,” Drum said in a statement. “As we said in our brief and oral argument, we don’t think the 45-day rule applies to our case. But we appreciate the judge’s time and consideration. We will appeal this, though, so the court of appeals can rule on which interpretation of the law is correct.”
The lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning that the court has made a final determination and the lawsuit cannot be filed again.
Arguments Heard
During a hearing in Moore County Superior Court on Sept. 9, Dan Hartzog, a member of the village’s legal team, disputed Martin’s characterization of the emails as meetings.
“There is no N.C. case — no law, no rule, no nothing — that says that trading emails constitutes a meeting,” he said at the time.
Martin, who has litigated issues involving open government for over 30 years, disagreed. Public bodies, she said, “cannot conduct business over email” under state law.
“The defendants do not dispute that there was a majority (of the council) involved with the emails,” she said in court. “The defendants do not dispute that the emails were deliberating.”
According to the original complaint, a special, closed-session meeting of the council was called on Sept. 20 to discuss a personnel matter involving Boesch. The complaint states that Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland and council members Judy Davis and Jane Hogeman all “reprimanded” Boesch at the meeting for allegedly violating the village’s Code of Ethics by speaking with Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb about the “strained relationship between the village and its representatives in the North Carolina General Assembly.”
A notice announcing the special meeting contained “multiple internal inconsistencies,” advertising conflicting dates, times and locations, according to the complaint. Anyone reading the notice “would not know where to go, on what day or what time,” the complaint said. The notice, a copy of which was attached to the complaint, said the meeting would occur at both 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., on both Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 inside both “Assembly Hall” and the “Council Conference Room in Village Hall.”
The complaint also alleged that the purported minutes for the meeting, which have never been approved by the council, are “inaccurate in several respects.” Some of the inaccuracies cited included the time of the meeting’s adjournment and the recorded attendance of Village Manager Jeff Sanborn, who was “not present for any portion of the meeting.”
“Upon information and belief, there is no general account of the closed session so that a person not in attendance would have a reasonable understanding of what transpired,” the complaint stated, adding there is also “no written narrative, or video or audio recordings” of the meeting — a violation of state law.
The complaint went on to allege that members of the Village Council held a series of “meetings by email” to discuss the potential censure of both Boesch and Drum, who had himself been accused of violating the village’s ethics policy by lobbing personal insults at the president of Pinehurst Business Partners. Drum, who owns the downtown restaurant Drum & Quill Pub, later acknowledged he had run afoul of the policy and apologized for his behavior.
The council never moved forward with censuring Boesch or Drum, who lost his bid for re-election in November. Still, the lawsuit alleged that the council violated state law by excluding the public from email discussions about the matter.
Drum formed N.C. Citizens for Transparent Government following his departure from the council. According to its website, the organization is “committed to ensuring that North Carolina government actors adhere to open meetings and public records laws; be transparent with the public, media, fellow government officials, and staff; and have systems in place to correct any failures in transparency if and when they occur.”
Attorneys representing the village later filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. They argued that the issue fell outside the state’s relevant, 45-day statute of limitations, and that the electronic communications referenced in the complaint did not “constitute an ‘official meeting’” under state law because they were not “simultaneous communications.”
An exhibit attached to the motion showed an email Boesch received from Frayda Bluestein, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Government in Chapel Hill. In the email, which Boesch forwarded to Drum, Bluestein advised that messages exchanged by council members were likely not a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Law.
“If three members are discussing town business simultaneously it would be a violation of the law,” Bluestein wrote. “It’s hard to do that by email, but if it was a zoom or conference call and of course, if they are doing it in person, it would be the same thing.
“The issue is that these would be official meetings without notice to the public. But if they are having a conversation spaced over a span of time, it’s not illegal.”
Bluestein’s email was quoted by Hartzog in court, along with text messages between Boesch and Drum referencing the email. Martin, however, pointed out that no evidence was presented showing the exact question Bluestein was responding to. In other words, the email was only one side of a conversation between Bluestein and Boesch.
Martin cited other writings by Bluestein, including one that was published in a textbook in which the professor indicated that any government business conducted over email is, in fact, a violation of state law.
“A little bit of common sense tells us that ‘simultaneous’ does not mean ‘at the same time,’” Martin said. “If two people were to speak at the same time, it would be a cacophony.”
Hartzog, meanwhile, quoted a definition of the word from a version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary that stated “simultaneous” means “existing or occurring at the same time.”
In his arguments, Hartzog repeatedly expressed incredulity with the lawsuit, which sought a declaratory judgment against the village.
“I won’t call it frivolous (…) but I think it’s the most pointless lawsuit that I have ever been involved in,” he said.
The village’s motion to dismiss, which was first filed in July and amended on Aug. 30, claimed that because Drum himself participated in the September meeting, a ruling against the village would “necessitate a finding that both Plaintiff Drum and Defendants acted in violation of the Open Meetings Law. Because of that, the motion claimed, the matter did “not constitute an actual case of controversy and is instead an improper request for an advisory opinion.”
Expanding on this point in court, Hartzog argued it was Drum’s “duty to take action to remedy” the alleged violation at the time instead of waiting “several months to sue.” Martin countered that Hartzog’s argument wrongly suggested that Drum immediately realized a violation had occurred.
She also disputed Hartzog’s assertion about the statute of limitations and accused the village’s legal team of “trying to exaggerate the situation to make it sound foolish.”
“We are not saying that every email is a meeting,” she said. “We’re not even saying that every email that includes a majority is a meeting.”
Martin said she believed the discovery process would “bear out even more information” about what happened if the lawsuit was allowed to proceed.
Parties React
In a statement to The Pilot following the dismissal, Mike Newman, attorney for the village, wrote that “multiple Pinehurst business leaders came to the Council in September 2021, each separately complaining that Kevin Drum had been sending them a slew of threatening and hostile emails.”
“The Council had an obligation to investigate the matter, and they properly did so,” Newman said. “Our state’s Open Meetings Laws require that any meetings to discuss the actions of an elected official must be conducted before the public in open session. Mr. Drum demanded that Council only discuss his conduct in closed session, away from public view. It was only after Council refused his demand that he retaliated, wrongly accusing the Village of violating the law.”
Newman accused Drum of spending “the past year publicly deriding and disparaging those who disagreed with his contortion of the law.”
“He chose to characterize them as being part of some ‘conspiracy’ or secret ‘cabal’ working against him,” Newman wrote. “None of those claims were true, and none of Mr. Drum’s legal claims had any merit. All those legal claims have now been dismissed with prejudice.
“This case has always been nothing more than a personal vendetta disguised as a lawsuit. The Village is pleased that the Court immediately dismissed it.”
Newman added that while Drum was in office, “he and other Council members regularly communicated almost every day through group emails.”
“His first lawyer told him that there was no violation of the law,” Newman wrote. “While being represented by his second lawyer, he received an opinion from the School of Government, which likewise confirmed that the use of group emails by Mr. Drum and by other Council members did not constitute ‘official meetings’ and did not violate the law.
“Undaunted, Mr. Drum later hired his third lawyer, strangely contending that his own four-year practice of communicating by group emails was irrelevant: it was only the same practice by other Council members which was unlawful. When his legal gymnastics were stripped away, Mr. Drum’s argument was exposed as being nothing more than the classic ‘rules for thee but not for me.’ Thankfully, courts tend to be unimpressed by such arguments.”
In response to Newman’s comments, Drum wrote that he and his attorneys “strongly disagree with Mr. Newman’s characterizations of both the law and the facts.”
“The judge did not say that Village officials followed the law,” Drum wrote. “He only ruled, to our surprise, that we filed the lawsuit too late. We don’t think that is correct, which is why we are appealing. But to be clear, the judge did not find that Village officials acted properly. We remain very confident in our case.”
