The village of Pinehurst is accepting volunteer applications for membership on the Neighborhood Advisory Committee (NAC).
This committee of volunteer representatives from Pinehurst neighborhoods routinely communicate information and raise awareness of issues with the Village Council, staff, and their residents leading to solutions that result in continuous improvement in the quality of life in all neighborhoods.
The committee meets once a month and is charged with a variety of responsibilities:
* Bring important neighborhood concerns to Council and staff;
* Host regular speakers at meetings to inform the committee on timely, relevant issues;
* Share important and valuable Village-related information across neighborhoods; and
* Provide two-way communication with residents in neighborhoods and collect feedback to the degree possible.
Membership of the NAC will be made up of one representative from each of the 20 geographically defined neighborhoods included in the NAC Neighborhood Map. Members must be permanent residents of the neighborhood they represent.
Members will be individually appointed by the Village Council upon recommendation by a committee made up of the village manager, village assistant managers and village clerk.
Members will be appointed to two-year terms and may be reappointed to a maximum of three consecutive terms, for a total of six years.
The following neighborhoods need representation on the NAC: Clarendon Gardens; Donald Ross; East Lake Pinehurst; North Lake Pinehurst; Old Town East; Pinehurst No. 7; Pinehurst South (Abington Square and Pinehurst South Cottages); and West Lake Pinehurst.
