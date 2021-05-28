The proposed 34-room hotel being called “The Lodge at Pinehurst” is key to Pinehurst Resort’s vision for the next U.S. Open golf championship it will host in 2024.
In the interest of keeping the project on track, the resort is asking the Village Council to approve its request to rezone the 2.7-acre site immediately alongside Pinehurst Country Club within the next month. The village and resort, however, still need to agree on the package of conditions that will be attached to that rezoning.
To that end, resort representatives came to the latest round of negotiations this week prepared to discuss a more robust plan for additional parking as well as a slightly scaled-back building layout.
Last month Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board recommended approval of the request to rezone the site from Recreation Development and Office Professional to Hotel Conditional, along with eight conditions.
Most of those conditions deal with parking. The Lodge project is being considered in the larger scheme of the U.S. Golf Association’s new location in Pinehurst, and its primary target will be golfers already accounted for by the spaces allotted for the tees and greens. So the resort previously proposed adding fewer spaces than indicated in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance based on the hotel’s number of rooms and other amenities.
Dick Higginbotham, the resort’s chief financial officer, told the Village Council on Tuesday that the resort is prepared to add up to 125 parking spaces on the main country club campus to help absorb demand related to the new hotel.
“I interpret this as you are going beyond the realities of what you expect in that building,” said Councilwoman Lydia Boesch. “If it’s true that the bar and the boardroom are going to be used by people who are staying there and that’s it, you only need parking for people who are staying, but you’re going beyond that.”
In their initial reviews of the proposed hotel, Village Council members have worried that the hotel bar and meeting spaces might draw far more people to the hotel than its 34 rooms. Based on the hotel’s amenities, the resort is calculating an addition of 20 parking spaces for the bar and eight for the 30-seat boardroom.
Building the hotel itself will also encroach on 12 existing spaces.
“Obviously the best-laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray,” said Higginbotham. “So we have to recognize the fact that this is our intention, that these are going to be ancillary uses, but that’s not to say that occasionally something’s not going to happen.”
The resort is also prepared to shift the timeline for installing those spaces to three months prior to the 2024 U.S. Open. That’s six months earlier than they’d previously proposed.
As it stands, options for adding those spaces involve either a parking deck built in the existing country club parking lot, or a new surface parking area behind the country club where there are currently six tennis courts.
In the project’s conditions the resort wants to reserve the right to adjust that number based on the final plans for the hotel. But resort leaders are promising that whatever that parking plan ultimately looks like, it will be part of a more comprehensive realignment of parking around the resort.
Late last year, the village approved a 10-year economic incentive package in connection with the $16.2 million hotel project. That agreement stipulated that the village and resort would work “in good faith” toward a separate solution to the parking shortage at the Carolina Hotel and elsewhere within the resort.
Higginbotham said that the resort is planning to add 86 new spaces between three existing parking lots at the Carolina Hotel by the end of this year. That will primarily be accomplished through restripings rather than the addition of new asphalt.
Plans for next year involve a new 40-space parking lot off of Barrett Road West.
The new USGA headquarters may also draw some cars to the resort campus once it’s complete, but more importantly that building itself is planned at the corner of Beulah Hill and Cherokee, which is currently used for shuttle and employee parking. The resort’s plans involve moving most of that to space off of N.C. 5 adjacent to the Pinehurst Harness Track.
But the existing parking area is mostly dirt and gravel, so it’s hard to quantify how many new spaces will be needed to compensate when the new USGA buildings are constructed there.
“In order for us to be able to say we’ve got a parking plan put together that’s going to pick up the spaces that are being eliminated, and that would include those ones in the northwest ... we need to have some kind of handle on how many spaces are there that would need to be made up somewhere else,” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
“I think we need a plan now, even if it turns out that you come back to us later and say we want to change that plan, because it does make a big difference whether you put two-tiered parking over the Members’ parking lot versus turning the tennis into parking. It makes a difference in the character of the site and everything else, so I’d like to see more of a plan now.”
The resort is proposing other conditions on top of the eight that came through Planning and Zoning: one, that Pinehurst’s landscaping requirements within parking areas not apply to any new parking added for the hotel project and that new parking areas only be subject to perimeter landscaping requirements.
Council members have also objected to the size and scale of the proposed hotel relative to Pinehurst Country Club. The new hotel will loom over the resort’s Cradle short course, and council members worry that the building will dwarf the country club when viewed from that angle.
In approving the rezoning as proposed, the Village Council will have to decide whether or not to allow an exemption from the 50-foot height limit set forth in Pinehurst’s Development Ordinance.
About 25 feet of the hotel’s roofline, peaking at 52 feet as measured along the building’s south face, are designed to exceed that.
“At its tallest point along the north elevation, the Lodge is only 45 feet high,” said Higginbotham. “However code requires that on a site that slopes as dramatically as the subject height the use of average grade calculation to determine height is necessary.”
The resort is proposing that a planned 180-seat dining area, which would primarily serve competitors at the U.S. Open and other championships, be removed from the hotel plans. That will cut the building’s square footage back from 64,000 feet to 57,000 feet.
“Doing so will allow us to improve the architectural elements of the locker room without increasing floor space or the number of lockers planned,” said Higginbotham. “We can now extend the ceiling of the locker space beyond the 10 foot limit that existed when player dining was part of the design. The locker room is a more critical element to the USGA and it can be used to support the high-end golfers staying in the lodge.”
But that will likely have little effect on the hotel’s exterior presentation, so many of council members’ concerns about the building’s scale still remain. Hogeman suggested that the plans be reconfigured to shift the tallest end of the building away from the country club, but Higginbotham said that would leave the planned rooftop bar with a view of the railroad rather than the golf courses.
“The point that was made at the May 11th meeting, by a lot of people, was that the lodge building appears to be out of scale with the clubhouse,” said Hogeman. “I’m disappointed not to see any reduction or other kinds of modification to reduce the other impact of that scale disparity, particularly since you are eliminating that large interior space.”
