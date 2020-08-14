Pinehurst’s Village Council got its first look at plans for an 11-lot subdivision off of Diamondhead Drive South on Tuesday, and in an hour of discussion couldn’t pinpoint where it runs afoul of the village’s development ordinances.
But rather than calling a vote on the preliminary plat, the Village Council decided to revisit the discussion in September.
The hourlong public hearing involved a proposal from DGH Management, LLC to develop the 11.3-acre property just outside Pinehurst’s corporate limits. Sixteen residents on Diamondhead and Starlit Lane raised broader concerns about traffic and drainage in the area.
“I think if you polled every resident of Diamondhead, not one would be in favor of this project,” said Bob Daane.
Pinehurst’s Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended that the Village Council approve the proposal. When that board discussed it in July, members recommended conditions, including measures to mitigate water runoff to two of the proposed lots from adjacent property on Starlit Lane; that required trees be species native to the Sandhills; and that construction traffic access the site from the west by Linden and Burning Tree roads rather than the narrow, twisting Diamondhead.
The updated plat includes a 20-foot wide stormwater easement along the north of the proposed development, but village staff determined that the latter stipulations fall outside the scope of the village’s authority.
Floyd Way is currently an unimproved private drive currently accessible from Diamondhead Drive and Starlit Lane. It would be partially built over by the proposed subdivision. The subdivision entrance, leading to a pair of culs-de-sac, would cut into Diamondhead just north of the remaining end of Floyd Way.
The proposal has drawn significant public interest. The crowd at Tuesday’s meeting filled the socially distanced seating in the council’s meeting room, lobby and into another overflow room in the Village Hall.
The property is currently zoned R-20, a medium-density residential zoning, in the village’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. That won’t have to change for the proposed subdivision to be approved. DGH is expected to apply for annexation into Pinehurst at some point.
Under R-20 zoning, the minimum lot size is 20,000 square feet. The proposed lots vary in size from 21,000 to 52,000 square feet.
Before opening the public hearing, Councilwoman Jane Hogeman pointed out that the Village Council will ultimately decide whether or not to approve the preliminary plat based solely on whether or not it’s consistent with the Pinehurst Development Ordinance.
“In a rezoning application, the applicant is asking to change the rules that apply to his property, therefore the council has a very wide latitude of discretion in trying to decide whether or not that’s a good idea,” said Hogeman. “But if somebody comes in with an application within the existing rules, we don’t have that same latitude. We can only work within the rules.”
Council members Judy Davis and Lydia Boesch said they’d received about 20 emails from neighbors –– concerned about the prospect of increased traffic on Diamondhead, especially large vehicles during construction, and stormwater runoff from the site –– prior to Tuesday night’s meeting.
“Many of you have asked that we not approve this preliminary plat until all of these issues are resolved, and it’s my understanding that these are not issues that come into play when we’re discussing whether to approve the preliminary plat,” said Boesch.
All of the residents who spoke objected to the project based on fears that it will add to those existing issues. Some of the speakers, who live on Starlit Lane in homes built by DGH, said that their properties are prone to flooding and suggested that the new development may exacerbate water flow in the area.
“Quality of development I think is in question here,” said Caleb Springer.
Starlit Lane was developed before Pinehurst’s current development ordinances were adopted.
Many speakers said that drivers frequently exceed the speed limit on Diamondhead, despite poor visibility at some intersections.
“I can tell you that the road is an accident waiting to happen,” said Dennis Dolgan. “Traffic can’t help but go over 25 miles an hour with the hills. … I can’t imagine a road in Pinehurst that is more dangerous than this road.”
Most of those concerns are beyond what the village could hope to rectify with restrictions on one development, even if it had the option of imposing them.
“I think that we need to categorize things, because there are some things that are far-reaching: traffic, safety, things like that that really aren’t related to this particular plat, that are ancillary and we do want to address,” said Davis.
Davis pointed out that the Beach Club that Pinehurst Resort is developing nearby on Lake Pinehurst will also draw more traffic along Diamondhead.
“We have a larger issue for safety for that community that we’re going to have to address beyond this particular subdivision,” she said.
The Village Council directed staff to research and confirm that the stormwater mitigation measures included on the proposed preliminary plat meet the PDO requirements.
They’re scheduled to resume discussion during the Sept. 8 council meeting. At that point, they’ve also directed staff to address doubts expressed by some speakers about the veracity of a letter from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, submitted with the application, certifying that there are no trees actively housing the red-cockaded woodpecker –– or suitable habitat for the protected birds –– on the property.
Council members also said they intend to revisit many of the issues related to road safety and water runoff south of Lake Pinehurst independent of this proposed development.
“I think tonight could have been a public hearing on Diamondhead: on traffic, on safety, on construction traffic. How do we address these issues?” Boesch said.
“These people are clearly expressing a legitimate concern and the next step to me would be for us to discuss it and look at the data.”
