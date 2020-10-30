The comprehensive land use plan that Pinehurst adopted a year ago calls for the village to focus on the development of two key areas: the Pinehurst South commercial area on N.C. 5, and the Rattlesnake Trail corridor known as Village Place.
The Village Council moved in a split vote on Tuesday to approve a contract for the development of “small area plans” that will help define the future character and uses of Pinehurst South and Village Place.
Those plans are among the leading initiatives suggested by Pinehurst’s comprehensive long-range land use plan, which was intended to help the village in balancing the pressure of continued growth while maintaining its character and quality of life.
Pinehurst will spend $190,000 on the process of formulating those plans, which is expected to wrap up next summer. Most of that will go to Design Collective, the Baltimore-based planning firm who will be in charge of the process, and two other consultants will handle marketing and traffic analyses along the way.
That’s more than the $158,000 originally projected for the two small area plans, because prescriptive recommendations — known as “form-based codes” — for the type and style of development along N.C. 5 and Rattlesnake Trail have been added to the scope of the project.
“We’ll take the comprehensive plan — we’re not throwing this out; we’re not starting over — we’re going to take this planning process and really focus down and become more specific: come up with specific building design standards, specific public space standards, land uses all of those items will be discussed as part of this planning process,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning director.
“Those two form-based codes, which at the end of the day everything’s leading to, depending on how we end up adopting them, will become the regulated ordinance for these two areas.”
The comprehensive plan’s goals for Village Place involve mixed-use development that creates a “gateway” to Pinehurst from N.C. 211. Priorities also include a more seamless transition from the Village Center — both aesthetically and in terms of pedestrian accessibility. Pinehurst’s comp plan reimagines Pinehurst South as an “innovation hub” supporting business expansion and entrepreneurship. The small area plan will also aim to mitigate traffic congestion.
Councilmember Kevin Drum, one of three who voted in favor of approving the small area plan contract, framed it as an opportunity for Pinehurst to mold future growth and establish a more consistent character for the village.
“We’re going to get a head start on form-based codes, something we’ve been dreaming about. I mean, keeping us up at night. It looks like a bargain to me,” said Drum. “My perception of form-based codes is trying to appeal to the measurements our public has on development. They want character-based developments, and the only way to get there, in my opinion, is form-based code. So really it’s about doing what the public wants us to do.”
Though not opposed to the process itself, Mayor John Strickland and Councilwoman Jane Hogeman voted against moving forward. Strickland raised concerns that the process will cover too much of the same ground that it did over a year of developing the comprehensive plan.
“It seems to me we’re starting to create the comp plan again, and we ought to be a third of the way there already with what we did in the comp plan and previous activities to get to this point,” he said. “I like the small area plan idea, I want to pursue it; it just seems that this continues in my mind to be an overdoing of the concept relative to what we want to accomplish with these two areas and what we already know from the comp plan.”
Hogeman made several objections to the proposed process for developing the small area plans: that analysis will be based on a land-use fiscal analysis performed in 2017, and that a series of public workshops and stakeholder meetings might not find an audience due to “public burnout.”
“I think we’re going to get some interest in part of it but not enough interest to come back repeatedly, and that means you’re going to be left with just special interests,” she said. “That, I think, is going to skew the results.”
Hogeman added that relying on the 2017 analysis of what development types generate the most revenue might drive plans toward dense residential development that exceeds actual demand. She also suggested that some of the aims of the small area plans could be achieved in the shorter term by revisiting zoning clauses in Pinehurst’s Development Ordinance.
“I do agree that we need to protect Pinehurst, and do it fast,” she said. “Then we can go back and go around with designs for the curbings and fountains in the squares and all that kind of thing. … This is looking at detail and getting immersed in it and taking a lot of time with it instead of cutting to the chase of what are we doing with the uses in these areas, and doing that right away and getting that put in place.”
Burich said that the consultants will be working closely with village staff to devise public engagement strategies and to determine to what extent that 2017 land-use fiscal analysis will inform potential small area plans.
Despite his “nay” vote, Strickland said that he’s committed to the small area plan process going forward.
“I will do everything that I can to make this a very successful engagement, but in order to keep the feet to the fire a little bit I voted the way I did,” he said. “So I’ll work to make it right, the process, but I do think we have lots of discussions with this fine consultant to make this the right thing to do.”
