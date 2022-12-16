Pinehurst’s leaders are preparing to commission designs for renovating and expanding Given Memorial Library, but they aren’t much closer to deciding what those upgrades should entail than they were when the village agreed to take over the library and Tufts Archives almost two years ago.
This past week, the Village Council unanimously endorsed a term sheet from Oakley Collier Architects, PA covering the first design phase. $140,000 will cover evaluation of the library building on Cherokee Road through a schematic design outlining the components of the expansion and square footage.
The village has earmarked $400,000 for design services, or 10 percent of the project’s $4 million budget. Both of those figures may wind up being higher by the time Pinehurst actually goes to break ground on the expansion — which it plans to do after the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
“In this environment of cost escalation, of course we're all nervous about what this project might cost now,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. “But what this framework allows us to do is engage Oakley Collier to do the design work and have a thoughtful interaction with staff and council about what we really want to have in these new expanded facilities, and how much it will cost, so that we can figure out what that end solution is.”
Contracts for Oakley Collier to begin the first phase of design work will still have to come back to the Village Council for approval.
The current project budget is based on the low end of estimates emerging from the library needs assessment presented to the Village Council last year. Pinehurst hired LibraryIQ in 2019 to gauge the extent to which Given Memorial Library fulfills resident demand for library services, where it falls short, and what additions are needed to bring it up to par.
Since the library and archives were built in the early 1960s on land donated by Richard Tufts, grandson of Pinehurst founder James Walker Tufts, Pinehurst’s population has multiplied by 15. Its construction was funded through an endowment created by resident Sarah Given Larson in memory of her parents, John and Irene Given.
Pinehurst formally took over ownership, management and fiscal responsibility for the library this past April.
LIbraryIQ recommended last year that the 7,000-square-foot facility be expanded to at least 10,000 square feet. About 3,800 square feet are now dedicated to the Given Memorial Library, with the rest of the building housing the Tufts Archives. Cost estimates for such an expansion ranged from $4.3 to $6 million.
But much of the work on that needs assessment was performed before, and then during the worst parts of, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re now in the position where both our budget and the scope of the project are kind of up for grabs, and we are going to have to reinvent the wheel a little bit,” said Councilmember Jane Hogeman.
Part of the design process will include reevaluating the village’s needs in 2023, gleaning feedback from library users and community stakeholders about how the newly-public library can best serve changing lifestyles.
“The building size is a little bit in flux and the budget’s a little bit in flux, but that’s the case for any project that you’re moving forward,” said Assistant Village Manager Doug Willardson.
“At this stage you don’t know exactly how big you want the building, what exactly you want in the building, so you go through the programming and schematic design phase with the architect to decide that.”
The most recent recommendations for improved library amenities included adding space for Given Memorial to double the size of its collection, as well as creating more room for children’s programs and community meeting area.
“We’ve all recognized the value of the needs assessment study, but we've also recognized the impact of COVID,” said Councilmember Lydia Boesch. “You’ve stated it, we’ve stated it, so it’s important that we update this to see what the public really wants.”
