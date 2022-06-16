The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday voted to move forward with a plan that would influence development in a small but critical area of the village for decades to come.
The so-called Small Area Plan provides a framework for growth in Village Place over the next 30 to 50 years. Developed by the Baltimore consulting firm Design Collective, the plan covers a 100-acre area near the Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211.
Among other things, the plan calls for two new streets that would “crisscross” through the center of the area, creating at their intersection a “hub for new restaurants, a hotel, live/work units and professional offices.” A proposed “central green” southeast of Rattlesnake Trail and McCaskill Road would serve as a “gathering place for small community events,” according to the plan.
Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, told the council that the plan would “not implement (itself).”
“We have to do various actions to move forward,” Burich said. “We have to actively move forward to actually implement the plan. It could sit on the shelf and do nothing or it could sit on the shelf and do something, but that requires additional actions.”
The plan, he added, serves as “a guide for the future for such actions as zoning changes to implement recommended land use and architectural (standards) or development of new streets and pedestrian paths.”
Members of the village’s Planning and Zoning Board last month recommended ists adoption with revisions in support of adding “non-residential or single-family attached or detached” uses along Magnolia Road across from Pinehurst Brewery. The council was presented Tuesday with four options for approving the plan, all of which focused on Magnolia Road.
Following some discussion, the council voted to “support single-family attached or detached (uses) along the Magnolia Road frontage retaining the single-family detached pattern to the west …” Under the option approved by the board, the expanded boundary of the plan will revert to what was initially shown to the public in 2021.
The motion passed 4-1, with Councilman Jeff Morgan voting against the measure.
“The reason I voted against it is because I felt that when they took away the non-residential component, it eliminated some of the flexibility that had already been looked at by the planning and zoning committee,” Morgan said in a phone interview later, adding that he knew he would be “outvoted” when he cast his vote.
The council is expected to vote in the future on a separate Small Area Plan for Pinehurst South, which covers a 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5. The planning board voted unanimously in favor of recommending that plan, which includes a central green space, playground, market plaza and walking path to Dowd Cabin.
