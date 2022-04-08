TEASER Pinehurst
File photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

From April 18 through May 27, the Village of Pinehurst will open its Public Services yard, 700 McCaskill Road East, for residents to drop off their extra yard debris.

This offers residents the opportunity to dispose of extra yard debris from major spring clean-up of yards at no charge.

The drop off area will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. The Public Services yard is open to village residents only and is not open to landscapers or contractors. This area is under video surveillance that is monitored by staff, and ID is required as proof of residency.

Residents are required to leave all yard debris loose in the drop off area. Nothing bagged may be left behind. Stumps or logs of any size are not accepted, and neither are limbs exceeding either four feet in length or six inches in diameter. 

For questions, please contact the Pinehurst Public Services Department at 910-295- 5021.

