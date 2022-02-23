Historic Plaque Pinehurst

The Village Heritage Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 Historic Plaque Awards program. A limited number of properties in Pinehurst will be selected to receive a unique plaque to recognize their special role in the history and development of the village. The plaques are presented annually in a ceremony similar to a “hall of fame induction” at the historic Fair Barn.

Nominations for the 2022 class of honorees will open on March 1 and close May 1. Candidates for the award may include residences, commercial, institutional and public buildings.

The mission of the Historic Plaque Program is to encourage the recognition, preservation and restoration of the historic buildings of Pinehurst, to encourage the recording of Pinehurst’s unique history, and to make that history accessible to the residents of, and visitors to, Pinehurst.

Generally a building should be 90 years old to be a candidate to receive the historic plaque.  When preparing their applications, applicants are encouraged to visit the Tufts Archives and incorporate relevant information therefrom. Applicants are also encouraged to engage in original research, identifying and describing historic, social or cultural aspects of their properties which are not already included in the Tufts Archives.  Other criteria that will be considered include:

• Architectural integrity….the extent to which the original architecture of the building has been retained or restored.

• Role in the historic, social and cultural development of Pinehurst

• Special or unique architectural characteristics

• Association with iconic Pinehurst personalities

Further, it is hoped that this recognition may inspire owners of historic properties to preserve and restore their own buildings. The historic plaque is purely honorary and does not imply any development or construction restrictions on the property or any tax advantages. 

The public is invited to nominate buildings that they think deserve an historic plaque. For details or application forms, visit www.villageheritagefoundation.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days