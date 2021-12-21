The Pinehurst Fire Department recently held its annual holiday dinner and recognition ceremony to highlight accomplishments in 2020 and 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was canceled in 2020.
Fire Chief Carlton Cole recognized firefighters for professional achievements and milestones, including the peer-nominated award of Firefighter of the Year. The award is named after Robert Viall, who served as Chief of the Pinehurst Fire Department for many years.
Nathan Morrison was recognized as the Pinehurst Fire Department’s 2021 Chief Robert S. Viall Firefighter of the Year.
“The department is fortunate to have a group of firefighters who are always willing to use their skills and abilities to better the department and serve the community,” said Cole. “It is difficult to select just one to receive special recognition, but Firefighter Morrison is well-deserving of the award.”
Several other Pinehurst firefighters were recognized for years of service, new certifications, career progression, or awarded degrees.
Years of Service: Jennifer Black, Jason Cole, Adam Coles, Steve Cox, Chris King, John Kramer, Austin Majors, Ethan Owens, Donna Page, Tony Reynolds and John Warren.
New Certifications: Josh Anliker, Jennifer Black, Glenn Boles, T.J. Bouchelle, Aaron Byrd, Adam Coles, Steve Cox, Matt English, Seth Greene, Taylor Guertin, Kendon Holt, Bill Jackson, Chris King, John Kramer, Austin Majors, Zachary McNeill, Michael Moretz, Nathan Morrison, Eric Nall, James Neal, Ethan Owens, Blake Polakof, Terry Morris, Tony Reynolds, Brian Sneed, Bailey Taylor, John Warren, Michael Waschsen and Ben Williams.
Career Progression Advancements: Glenn Boles, Firefighter 1st Class; T. J. Bouchelle, Fire Engineer; Aaron Byrd, Firefighter 2nd Class; Matthew English, Firefighter 1st Class; Seth Greene, Firefighter 2nd Class; Bill Jackson, Lieutenant; John Kramer, Lieutenant; Austin Majors, Lieutenant; Zachary McNeill, Firefighter 1st Class; Michael Moretz, Firefighter 2nd Class; Nathan Morrison, Senior Firefighter; Eric Nall, Lieutenant; James Neal, Firefighter 1st Class; Ethan Owens, Lieutenant; and Michael Waschsen, Lieutenant.
Awarded Degrees: Zachary McNeill, bachelor’s degree; and James Neal, associate’s degree.
“The Village has a dedicated group of firefighters in each and every member of the Fire Department,” Cole said. “This recognition is the result of the completion of identified tasks and for each one completed there’s another in the works. Your efforts are what make us a high-performing organization.”
