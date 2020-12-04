Before Pinehurst’s leaders decide what a potential new library could look like or what it would cost, first they have to formulate an idea of where they might put it.
Location emerged from a special Village Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon as the salient question in Pinehurst’s ongoing discussion of whether or not to create a municipal library.
The Village Council is currently considering four options:
* building new near either the Village Hall or Cannon Park Community Center;
* expanding either the existing Given Memorial Library building in the center of the village; or
* acquiring the historic fire house on Community Road to renovate as a library.
Council members have spent much of this year parsing input from a pair of surveys intended to gauge what Pinehurst residents would like to see in a village-run library. A survey of random households in the village this past summer suggested that 34 percent of residents feel that Given Memorial, the privately run library that has served the village since 1964, is inadequate for Pinehurst’s current needs.
Earlier this year, the village hired national library consultants LibraryIQ and Clearscapes to assess Pinehurst’s library needs through a survey and series of public meetings and stakeholder interviews.
“It’s hard to sort out what the equation is to try to get the right balance between what residents have expressed they want to have in library services, what they’re willing to pay for it, and to try to reconcile any differences between those two that might come along,” said Mayor John Strickland.
Striking that balance will likely involve tailoring any plans for a new library to amenities enjoyed by a significant number of residents, among them expanded digital media offerings, children’s book and media collections, and adult book and media collections. All of those were classified as either “moderately,” “very” or “extremely” needed by 70 percent of residents who responded to the most recent survey.
The Village Council is basing its discussions, in the near term, on estimates that Pinehurst’s library needs could be met with a facility of 10,0000 to 12,000 square feet. That’s also the estimate that consultants will be using to make construction cost estimates going forward.
That could provide for a book collection of about 30,000, which is twice what Given Memorial offers.
Based on survey responses and the village’s demographics, the adult book collection would comprise about 60 percent of that, with 35 percent being dedicated to children’s titles and 5 percent for teens.
Village staff have also classified space for children’s programs and a small computer lab among the basic “Tier 1” needs that could be accommodated within 12,000 square feet. “Tier 2” library amenities that might also be incorporated include flexible space for adult and teen programs, conference space and individual study spaces.
Council members are now evaluating the building and location options in light of the prospective costs, timeframe and scope of the potential project. The possible effect of a building project on other village operations will also come into play in the Village Council’s discussions.
“Those are things that we feel that we must come to grips with, and we’re trying for each of the site possibilities to come up with the advantages and disadvantages of each of those types of locations using those criteria,” said Strickland.
Both the historic fire house and Given Memorial are well under 10,000 square feet. Given Memorial currently offers just over 3,800 square feet of dedicated library space. The rest of the building holds the Tufts Archives, a cache of documents and artifacts concerning the growth of golf in the area, the work of golf course designer Donald Ross and broader Pinehurst history.
The firehouse on Community Road offers about 2,800 square feet with the rear truck bay removed.
Council members will be considering offerings at the Cannon Park Community Center, namely program and conference spaces, as they evaluate which functions a municipal library would best serve.
“We feel that the new community center, which really wasn't fully online until earlier this year and hasn’t been fully used because of COVID, may solve some of the resident needs that they may not have been thinking about being part of the community center,” said Strickland.
Surveys also gauged residents’ level of comfort with a possible tax increase to cover construction and operating costs associated with a village-owned library. Pinehurst currently allocates $150,000 per year to help support Given Memorial, but operating its own 12,000-square-foot facility would likely come with annual costs of around $750,000.
That figure will be refined further when the library consultants finish an ongoing update of the staffing requirements for a library of that size. Earlier estimates have been based on a larger facility.
“In order to make an evaluation of the right amount of space and the cost related to that generally, because we don’t have any specific plans, we’re using a model of a 10,000-12,000 square foot building as our base to do further research and make decisions upon,” Strickland said.
Consultants have yet to provide firm estimates on the costs involved with building, which will likely vary based on whether the Village Council is more interested in exploring a brand-new building or upgrading an existing one. Either way, they’ll have to decide down the road whether or not to cover a portion of the cost with fund balance and thereby reduce the burden on Pinehurst’s tax revenue.
The Pinehurst Village Council is scheduled to reconvene for further discussion of potential library sites on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.