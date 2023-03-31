Measures to allow the Country Club of North Carolina to continue its long-running rental cottage program despite the village-wide ban on new short-term rentals are now in the hands of Pinehurst’s Village Council.
In their first look at the formal proposed ordinance Tuesday, most council members were more receptive than Pinehurst’s planning board, which unanimously recommended against it earlier last month.
As proposed, the ordinance would define rental homes managed by homeowner’s associations separately from typical whole-house short-term rentals facilitated through sites like Airbnb and VRBO.
The council took no action this week, and members’ reasons for embracing it varied. If adopted, the new ordinance would fulfill village leaders’ earlier assurances that they would make provisions for CCNC’s rental program once the overall ban was in place.
To keep that promise, the Village Council is considering adding a new lodging category, distinct from typical short-term rentals, to its table of permitted uses.
“I want to compliment the staff who have put in a lot of work on this to try to make it both practical and equitable, and reflective of our earlier decisions when it came to short-term rentals, which was really to protect our community, protect our residents and our single-family neighborhoods in a way that was practical,” said Councilmember Patrick Pizzella.
The proposed ordinance defines short-term rentals of less than 30 days as “neighborhood housing accommodations” when managed by an association responsible for at least 20 acres of real estate or 20 residential units — whether single-family homes, townhouses or condos.
Alex Cameron, Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director, recommended the proposed amendments as consistent with the principles outlined in the village’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan when it comes to protecting the character of existing neighborhoods and addressing the impacts of short-term rentals on those neighborhoods within the means available to local governments.
“It does begin to address some distinction between lodging uses within residential planned communities, that are managed by that community itself through an action of declarations and an association that manages that type of use,” he said.
CCNC has operated a rental cottage program for visiting members since the 1960s, but its active rentals were at an historic low this past October when Pinehurst’s ban on new rentals took effect. Club representatives have said that the program is not sustainable at that level, which could jeopardize the stability of its membership long-term.
“We’ve never been part of the problem that you were trying to solve,” Don Hunter, the club’s chief operating officer, told the Village Council during Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposal.
“On Oct. 26, when you voted on the ordinance change, you committed to a good faith effort to respond to CCNC’s concerns, stating on the public record that CCNC is distinct and different. We agree with that.”
No one spoke against the proposal during that hearing, which was attended by several dozen CCNC members.
Lydia Boesch was the only council member who opposed the allowance for homeowners’ associations to operate rental programs. Boesch was one of two councilmembers, along with Jeff Morgan, to vote against the overall ban last fall.
Boesch reiterated many of the planning board’s arguments against the proposal, chiefly that it would create “haves” and “have nots” where the ability to rent out homes is concerned.
“I have to represent the entire community, not just CCNC. It’s hard for me to say that, but it’s the reality,” she said.
Boesch also said that she doubted the village’s broader short-term rental ban could withstand a rigorous legal challenge. And, on principle, she disagreed with the requirement that any HOA seeking to operate a rental program codify that in its founding declarations.
“I don’t think CCNC should be put through the burdensome process of amending their covenants so they can have new short-term rentals,” she said.
But Jeff Morgan, the council’s other opponent of the original short-term rental ban, sided with the rest of the council as far as agreeing that adopting the proposed ordinance is “the right thing to do.”
“We’re doing a very common thing in government, which is addressing the law of unintended consequences. CCNC should have never lost their ability to do short-term rentals, period,” he said, adding the caveat that it will create “an equity issue” between homeowners associations with short-term rentals and the rest of the village.
“I just want to recognize that we have that issue, and the issue came because we created a ban.”
Pizzella also addressed the planning board’s case against the proposal, dismissing concerns that it would allow developers who retain majority ownership of a neighborhood to override individual homeowners and change their covenants to provide for short-term rentals.
“That is not how developers operate,” he said.
Councilmember Jane Hogeman also described the proposal as consistent with the original ban, which the council adopted in response to residents’ concerns about the sharp rise in short-term rentals and issues — both real and perceived — related to lax oversight of their guests.
“This is crafted with the intention of addressing the problems with short-term rentals that are in unincorporated areas by eliminating the surprise intrusion into a residential neighborhood,” she said. “Because you’ve got a declaration that tells folks who buy in a homeowners’ association what the rules of the game are going to be there, because you have management on the ground and because you would have a buffer between the homeowners’ association and nearby unincorporated residential areas.”
In other business Tuesday, the Village Council unanimously amended Pinehurst’s development ordinances to allow recreational vehicle camping in areas zoned for public conservation, namely at the harness track.
That allows one activity already ongoing — RV camping at weekend horse shows — to continue without running afoul of the rules. The village is also exploring adding water and electricity hookups for long-term RV use by standardbred trainers.
Based on feedback from trainers, village staff said that Pinehurst could draw more trainers if it allowed them to live in their RVs on the harness track site. Plans involve installing five hookups in an as-yet undetermined location.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wagner said that five more trainers could equate to 30 more horses during the winter training season, which runs from October until May. This season there are 15 trainers based at the track with 170 horses.
“Our numbers are increasing, but if we do this and the trainers bring the horses that they’ve said they would if this amenity was available we could be close to capacity next season,” Wagner said.
The public conservation zoning district includes relatively few sites in Pinehurst, most of which are owned by the village or Moore County. The Village Chapel also falls in that category but under conditional zoning that would not currently allow RVs.
