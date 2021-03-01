Pinehurst might not be getting a new library any time soon, but a new lease on life is in the works for its current one now that the village has agreed to take on the ownership and management of Given Memorial Library and the Tufts Archives.
Village leaders met jointly with directors of the Given Tufts organization at Village Hall on Monday afternoon to announce that they’re working toward an agreement for the library building, and all collections and furnishings, to be donated to Pinehurst by the end of the year.
Given Memorial has served Pinehurst since 1964 as the only privately-owned public library in North Carolina — and spared the village’s government the expense of building and operating a municipal library. But the village’s population has multiplied by a factor of eight since then, and the Given Memorial Library has struggled to meet increasing demand from families with school-aged children.
Pinehurst’s Village Council has spent much of the last two years exploring whether to intervene, and if so, how. The village helps support Given Memorial Library’s annual operating costs, contributing $150,000 annually or about 20 percent of the library’s budget.
The village also pledged $1 million back in 2012 to the library’s Great Expectations capital campaign toward a major building expansion. But that campaign was suspended indefinitely after failing to gain momentum toward its $4.6 million goal.
“It was clear to us many, many years ago that we were not meeting the needs of our community here, and as the community has grown it’s even more so,” said Audrey Moriarty, executive director of the Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives.
“We were stumped with the best ways to do this, and we tried fundraising and we’ve done well enough to stay open this long. But the future was clear, to us, that we weren’t going to be able to continue to have the library we wanted, the library we needed without the help of the village of Pinehurst. I am very pleased that we have gotten to this point, because I think it’s critical in how we meet the needs of the people of the village and keep the history intact.”
As the village has commissioned a study to determine what Pinehurst residents want from a library and where they feel that Given Memorial’s current offerings fall short, and combed through the findings, council members have also debated the merits of building afresh or expanding the existing building on the Village Green.
Given Memorial offered last year to donate its 15,000-title collection and half of its $2.5 million endowment to the village to help get a municipal library off the ground.
Until now, the possibility that Pinehurst might take on the Tufts Archives as well as the library has not been part of those discussions.
“”During the last year, a key priority of the village council has been to determine if, and how, village government should take responsibility for the provision of library services to Pinehurst residents,” said Mayor John Strickland.
“We initially focused on the provision of library services only. The alignment of the library with the archives, and the importance of both to Pinehurst residents, was well-noted, however.
“It became clear that the intentions of the directors and village government were the same, namely to find the best long-term solution for management and preservation of the library and the archives that was consistent with the best long-term interests of our residents.”
Details of a formal legal transfer of the library and archive still have to be ironed out. But in the short term the village is designating the $1 million once pledged to the library’s expansion campaign, and using it for improvements to the library and archives.
In the coming years, the village will move forward with designing a library expansion and determining how to fund it. Construction on that expansion could begin in the second half of 2024.
The Given Memorial Library nonprofit will continue to maintain control of the entire $2.5 million endowment, disbursing the proceeds and running future capital campaigns to fund improvements.
“We remain very much involved, but less as the governing board of the library and the archives and more as a ‘Friends’ of the library and archives type of organization,” said Stuart Mills, chair of the Given Tufts board.
“We’ll dedicate any earnings on that to the library and archives over time, exactly the mechanics of that we’ll have to work out with the village as part of the definitive agreement.”
The results of Pinehurst’s library study indicate that expanding the current building to suit the village’s needs will be a significant project.
LibraryIQ, the national consultant the Village Council hired to help define the parameters of an ideal Pinehurst library, presented its conclusions in January. The recommendations now on the table involve 10,0000 to 12,000 square feet of library space.
That’s in line with what library design consultants have told the Given Memorial board since the early 1990s — about three times what Given Memorial now has dedicated to its library. The building is about 7,500 square feet in total, but much of the space is dedicated to the Tufts Archives and storage.
Councilwoman Judy Davis said that the Tufts Archives also stand to benefit from the eventual expansion.
“We have a lot of opportunity in an expanded facility to give more weight and more exposure to those archives that are so valuable to the citizens of Pinehurst and the visitors that come to our community, so I think it’s really good that we have worked all that in together as part of this transaction,” she said.
Added about a decade after the library opened, the archives’ compilation of documents and artifacts concerning the growth of golf in the area and the work of golf course designer Donald Ross draw historians of the sport from Pinehurst and farther afield.
“Pinehurst is unique. Village life has died in many places in this country, but Pinehurst is an active, beautiful village. We may take it for granted because we have other active beautiful villages around ... but this is a unique way of life that’s being preserved here that’s extremely special,” said Mills.
“This investment, I think, just promotes that and provides a foundation for the continued specialness of this place.”
