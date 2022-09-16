Nearly a century after becoming Pinehurst’s first place of worship, the Village Chapel continues to expand.
The Azalea Road church is set on Sunday to hold a dedication ceremony for Heritage Hall, a 7,300-square-foot education center for Christian youth that was funded through donations from parishioners and community members. It is the first major addition to the 98-year-old facility since 1991.
“This gives us designated classroom space that we've not had before, and it gives us more classrooms than we've had before,” said the Rev. Ashley Smith. “We've experienced some growth in our children and youth ministry, and to facilitate that growth we needed to have some more classroom space.”
The expansion, Smith said, also gives the church a “proper activity room” for the first time. Among other things, the recreation space will offer indoor basketball goals and an area for playing volleyball.
“That’s a big blessing,” Smith said.
A decade ago, the church had even bigger plans — and received village approval to build a 17,000-square-foot learning center. But that proposal ultimately was scrapped due to a division within the congregation.
Roy Register, a member of the church, put $750,000 toward the facility’s construction and “challenged the congregation to meet that amount,” according to Smith. The parishioners rose to the task, matching and surpassing Trail’s initial donation.
They eventually raised about $3 million for the project, which began in earnest following a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2021.
“We have had overwhelming support,” Smith said. “The support has been unanimous. The church has been unified in this project. We had the money raised to build the building before we ever started construction, so that's a tell-tale sign of support.”
Heritage Hall, he said, “has been a vision that we've had at The Chapel for a while.”
“We have had incremental growth; decadal growth,” said Smith, who estimates that the congregation currently boasts more than 750 members, 250 of whom regularly attend worship services. “We’ve been fruitful and been multiplying. In the area, we’ve always had a strong retiring community and that community relocated here to Pinehurst, obviously, to play golf and retire, so we get a steady influx of our new members from the retirement community.”
Smith cited the increasing number of "military families and young professionals" in the village as another factor driving growth at the interdenominational church, which was built in 1924.
“We have gotten a lot of our families, youth, children and new members from those areas,” he said.
Heritage Hall will officially open following Sunday morning's service at 10 a.m.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
