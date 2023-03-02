Pinehurst Resort can work toward getting the first phase of its new vacation rental home development up and running in 2024 now that the village has approved a rezoning to allow lodging on 14.5 acres adjacent to the resort’s No. 8 golf course.
The Village Council unanimously approved a conditional rezoning from medium-density residential to hotel use on Tuesday night. The rezoning allows for what the resort is calling “The Cottages at No. 8,” a development that includes nine standalone rental homes: five four-bedroom and four eight-bedroom, totaling 52 rooms or up to 104 beds.
“I think the resort is beloved by our community. I think it’s a very, very good corporate citizen,” said Councilmember Patrick Pizzella. ”I think these cottages represent the right approach to the future of golf tourism.”
Earlier last month Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board unanimously recommended that the Village Council approve the rezoning. The overall plan includes 52 parking spaces, a proposed common swimming pool, putting green, fire pits and a central pavilion.
The resort’s plans for the cottages were presented on the heels of the village approving a ban on new short-term rentals in parts of Pinehurst zoned for residential use.
New short-term rentals are still allowed in hotel and mixed-use zoning districts. Otherwise, rentals operating when the ban went into effect in late October are being allowed to continue, but no new ones will be granted a nonconforming use permit.
That ban was driven largely by residents concerned about loud parties hosted at short-term rentals and other nuisances caused by visitors to residential neighborhoods. Pinehurst Resort leaders, citing the overwhelming burden on the resort’s course and other amenities due to increased tourism, also supported the ban.
During Tuesday’s public hearing Steve Saye, a resident and longtime operator of short-term rentals in the village, had no complaints about the rezoning or plans for the Cottages themselves. But he accused the three-member council majority that passed the short-term rental ban, as well as the resort, of hypocrisy.
“We’re basically presenting short-term rentals, which is fine, it’s great, the resort needs this sort of product. We’re in a new era here, right?” he said.
“But with the spearheading of the three in front of me with the resort, quite frankly, very much in support of demonizing short-term rentals … when I look at what’s gone on the past 12 months, why don’t we figure it out in a way that is inclusive to all, that makes sure that things are run the right way?”
Village Council member Jane Hogeman asked if the cottages would be run in such a way as to prevent the kinds of issues associated with typical short-term rentals. She suggested that the rezoning be conditional upon the facility being managed, if not by the resort, then by a licensed hotel entity located in Pinehurst.
“My greatest concern is the management and that’s really not addressed in this application,” she said.
“If we have a series of cottage buildings with guests in them, that is managed by an onsite hotel establishment with folks there supervising the situation, that’s one thing. But if there are nine … short-term rental buildings, then I’m concerned about possible adverse impacts on the nearby residential neighborhoods.”
Land planner Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design applied for the rezoning on behalf of the resort. Neither he nor resort representatives detailed any plans for onsite management of the Cottages. Guest check-in will likely be offsite at the Carolina Hotel or No. 8 clubhouse, and the site will be monitored for security like other resort properties.
The rental homes will differ from traditional residences in that they will not be equipped with full kitchens, and guests will not be able to hire outside companies for catering or other services.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn pointed out that, as planned, the development is a considerable distance from any existing residential property.
“The nearest structure is 600 feet from the nearest residential dwelling. That’s 200 yards. That is far in excess of any buffer requirement we have for any adjoining uses in the Village of Pinehurst,” he said. “And there are some uses that could generate quite a bit of noise.”
As depicted on the general concept plan, the cottages will be sited southeast of the No. 8 clubhouse in an area overlooking the course’s seventh, eighth and 10th holes. They will occupy about six acres of the rezoned area. Wetlands run through the middle of the site between the proposed development and other developable area abutting homes on Garner Lane off of Gun Club Drive.
The development will be accessible through extensions of Gun Club Drive, and Centennial Boulevard beyond the No. 8 clubhouse.
Councilmember Lydia Boesch asked if the lower portion of the property immediately adjacent to Garner Lane would eventually be part of the project, especially if Gun Club Drive is expanded in that direction.
“With this plan and the conditional district it’s locked into the nine units on the other side of the wetlands,” said Koontz.
“This conditional district puts restrictions on development of that location. So at any time if the resort were ever to come back and decide to develop off of that driveway, it would have to come back through this process.”
Other council members also expressed confidence in the resort’s oversight of the rental cottages once they’re operational. The first phase of the project will include three four-bedroom cottages and two eight-bedroom units. A second phase with two of each will follow later on.
“I don’t know how many millions of dollars they’re going to be putting into this, but I assume it’s quite a bit,” said Jeff Morgan. “They are pretty well vested to make sure they take care of it, they control what’s going on in there.”
The conditional rezoning included two conditions recommended by the planning and zoning board. The conditions limit the building height on the property to 35 feet, the proposed maximum height of the eight-bedroom cottage design. Pinehurst’s ordinances otherwise allow 50-foot buildings in the hotel zoning district.
The second condition requires the resort to retain the existing mature vegetation behind the residential area on Garner Lane in lieu of the buffer planting requirements outlined in Pinehurst’s development ordinances.
Boesch, who opposed the residential short-term rental ban, decried any resentment of Pinehurst Resort arising from its position on that issue.
“Pinehurst believes in this community and has invested a lot in this community, so it does concern me to have the antagonism out there because of the short-term rental issue or whatever,” she said. “The village needs the resort, the resort needs the village.”
