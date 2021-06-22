Pinehurst Resort can proceed with planning for a 34-room lodge adjacent to Pinehurst Country Club now that the Village Council has agreed to rezone the 2.7-acre site.

Councilmembers unanimously approved that request on Tuesday night, rezoning the future hotel site off of Carolina Vista Drive to hotel conditional from a split Recreation Development and Office Professional zoning.

As approved, the rezoning comes with 11 conditions, some of which allow the project to deviate from the Pinehurst Development Ordinance standards for hotel zoning.

Parking has been the primary sticking point in negotiations between the village and resort since the Village Council first reviewed the rezoning request in May.

The resort hopes to have what it’s calling The Lodge at Pinehurst open well in time for the U.S. Open Championship in 2024.

Village Council members have generally been amenable to the resort’s plans to hold off on expanding parking for the Lodge itself until after that event. But on Tuesday they added deadlines for the resort to complete various stages of its overall parking plan to the conditions for the Lodge project:

100 parking spaces must be added at the resort’s greenhouse area near the Pinehurst Harness Track by July 1, 2022

86 spaces to be added at the Carolina Hotel by July 1, 2022

Pinehurst Resort will enter into a formal development agreement to build up to 125 spaces on the Pinehurst Country Club campus, as indicated by the final scope of the hotel project; and

That parking will be complete no later than one year after the hotel is issued a certificate of occupancy.

The 64,000-square-foot hotel facility goes hand-in-hand with the new U.S. Golf Association headquarters proposed nearby. The Lodge factors into Pinehurst Resort’s overall vision as both a modern complement to the resort’s three existing hotels and as a venue that will elevate athletes’ experience of the U.S. Open and other USGA championships.

Plans for the hotel include meeting spaces, locker rooms, a fitness center and bar. It’s scheduled to begin construction in early 2022 to be complete in time for the next U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.

See Sunday’s edition of The Pilot for a full report on the Pinehurst Village Council’s June 22 meeting.

