Pinehurst has approved plans for a 38-home subdivision off of Blake Boulevard near N.C. 5 with a handful of conditions that the developer has agreed to meet.
The Village Council considered the preliminary plat for what’s being called the “Pinehurst South Cottages” on Tuesday after an initial review last month. Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board recommended approval in November.
Developer Marcel Goneau and The Cottages at Legacy Lakes, LLC first approached the village about the area off of Blake Boulevard in 2019, proposing a 160-home subdivision on 41 acres. But that proposal and the associated rezoning request never made it past the planning board.
What the Village Council unanimously approved on Tuesday was a pared-down version spanning 14.4 acres, and does not require a change in zoning. The site is currently in Pinehurst’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, but the developer plans to request annexation into the village.
The development will be accessible from Blake Boulevard along a new road extending to the undeveloped Olivia Lane. Most of the homes will be 1.5-story configurations ranging from 1,800 to 2,600 square feet. A total of 42 lots are proposed, including two open spaces at the entrance to the subdivision, one lot for stormwater management and one where a pump station will be installed.
Those two “open space” lots are on property now zoned for neighborhood commercial use. Much of the Village Council’s discussion on Tuesday dealt with whether or not those lots should be rezoned to obviate commercial development in the future. The rest of the property is already zoned for high-density residential development.
“They’re in a commercial zone, and there's nothing else to prevent them from being developed commercially, but this application has come through advertisement and notice, and technical review committee, and planning and zoning board, and now council, and the possibility of commercial development there hasn’t been brought out,” said Councilwoman Jane Hogeman.
Councilwoman Judy Davis suggested that another condition designating those lots as undeveloped common area be added to the terms of the preliminary plat approval. But Planning DIrector Darryn Burich said that could be handled as the final plat is drawn.
“I think everybody’s acknowledged that, and we will make sure that when final platting and construction drawing comes, we’ll be sure that we implement those conditions because they voluntarily have discussed it as part of this discussion,” said Burich.
Those lots will ultimately be deeded to the homeowners’ association for the subdivision.
Approval took into account the ongoing effort to obtain permission from the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway for emergency vehicles to cross the railroad at Olivia Lane and access the rear of the development. Pinehurst’s existing agreement with the railroad dates from the 1990s and allows for the use of Olivia Lane to reach the rear lots of the Country Club of North Carolina.
State fire code requires that developments of more than 30 units provide access from two directions, so the Village Council approved a requirement that each home be equipped with a fire sprinkler system if those discussions fail to result in an agreement.
“I think the condition that we’re proposing on the plat adequately addresses it,” said Burich.
The plat also works around Olivia Lane’s legally murky ownership history and access rights. The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway has plans to eventually close either Olivia or Arnette Street, and Olivia is considered the most likely candidate for closure.
So plans include a stub street extending from the current end of Arnette to the subdivision’s main road.
In other business Tuesday, the Village Council approved a budget amendment to expand the West Pinehurst Community Park on Chicken Plant Road. Council members discussed the purchase of an additional 7.6 acres on Bowman Road during a closed session in December.
Pinehurst will fund the $182,000 transaction with funds initially earmarked for a parcel of land for a future West Pinehurst fire station. But with no promising prospects on the horizon, the Village Council voted to move most of that $200,000 line item from the fire department’s capital budget to the parks and recreation department.
The existing 67-acre West Pinehurst Community Park, featuring a disc golf course, is largely undeveloped. But Pinehurst’s long-term plans for that park include adding athletic fields and other recreational amenities.
