Pinehurst’s Village Council took a major step this week toward establishing new frameworks for reviewing and approving development in two key areas of the village.
The approval of what the village is now calling “form-based guidelines” has been two years in the making, starting when the council imposed a moratorium on development in the N.C. 5 commercial zone known as Pinehurst South and the Rattlesnake Trail corridor called Village Place.
Pinehurst’s 2019 comprehensive land use plan defined and began to prescribe distinct identities for those neighborhoods: Village Place as a “gateway” to the village’s downtown from N.C. 211 and Pinehurst South as an “innovation hub” supporting business expansion and entrepreneurship.
Those concepts have evolved considerably since. So have Pinehurst leaders’ ideas of how far they can go in steering landowners and developers toward any particular vision for those neighborhoods.
The council adopted small area plans for both areas last year. Those plans were designed to guide how new streets, residential and commercial buildings fill out Pinehurst South and Village Place.
Village Place’s moratorium on development expired last week after five extensions in the last two years. The moratorium for Pinehurst South is set to end in June. By then, the Village Council is scheduled to adopt changes to Pinehurst’s development ordinances based on the guidelines approved Tuesday. Those PDO amendments have already been reviewed and recommended by the village’s planning and zoning board.
The guidelines adopted this week map out what the village considers ideal commercial, residential or mixed-use development throughout both “small areas.” They go so far as to suggest criteria for architectural, streetscape and landscape design.
Form-based codes, as the village initially embarked upon, are an alternative to traditional zoning that focuses on design over building use. They have largely been applied to walkable, urban neighborhoods with an emphasis on mixed-use development.
But having reviewed the plans extensively in previous meetings, Village Council members spent most of Tuesday’s public hearing discussing the limitations of what they’ve spent the last two years calling “form-based codes.”
“The word ‘code’ implies, I think to most of us, a specific set of adopted, legally accepted guidelines that are in effect and … this document doesn’t have that and we can’t use it that way,” said Mayor John Strickland.
Alex Cameron, Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director, described the village’s plans as more of a “companion document” to the small area plans, and a guideline for current and future councils to use when evaluating proposed development in the future.
But they neither trigger development nor dictate exactly what can be built where or how it should look.
“What the form-based plans do is they try to set forth a more detailed development criteria, so trying to carry out that vision of the small area plans,” said Cameron.
“They’re not regulatory. They’re not a code. If we call them a code then we’re starting to put webbed feet on something that's not a duck.”
Pinehurst only has the regulating authority granted to it by the state legislature — and, unlike the form-based codes developed over the last year, that does not extend to strict architectural standards for private residences.
The Village Council unanimously approved the “form-based” plans in a motion that also formally adopted the small area plans approved last year. But council member Patrick Pizzella said that he was “disappointed” in the consultants hired to produce enforceable codes that could be inserted directly into Pinehurst’s development ordinance.
“I recall early on in this, when (former planning director Darryn Burich) was preaching the form-based code phrase, educating me about it and I facetiously suggested that it sounds like this thing will solve obesity and male pattern baldness,” he said.
“Did the consultants know that these work products that they were producing … did they know they shouldn’t have been using those?”
To an extent, the plans will be translated into changes to the village’s development ordinances and zoning regulations that will keep developers coloring within the lines of the regulating plans.
Broadly, the plans envision Village Place as a modern extension of downtown while Pinehurst South would be more suburban.
“We have been developing, for a very long time, that third stage: the implementing language and zoning map updates that are a direct result of this guidance plan,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. “So we’ve all recognized that this wasn't going to be code; we just didn’t change the name until now.”
The Village Council will likely take up consideration of the proposed PDO and zoning changes later this month.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
