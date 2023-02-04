Photos of the maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon, courtesy of Chris Lassiter, who is the administrator of a regional Facebook group "Major Event & All Hazards - Central NC Information Board" that monitors weather events and disasters.
Pinehurst resident Daniel DuBose just happened to be in Myrtle Beach when U.S. fighter jets took down the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across Moore County earlier today on its way to the coast. He sent us this video, which we have not edited. It's best enjoyed with the sound on.
A Pinehurst teenager on a religious retreat in Myrtle Beach captured the moment that a maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over the Atlantic Ocean.
The cell phone video by Daniel DuBose, a 19-year-old student at The Citadel, shows what appears to be a jet taking aim and firing at the balloon on Saturday afternoon. A crowd can be heard cheering as they watch the shot strike the object, which had been drifting across the United States for five days. As it falls to the ground, onlookers begin a chant of "USA! USA!"
DuBose filmed the video outside of Nacho Hippo, a Myrtle Beach restaurant. He was among a post-lunch crowd watching "four to five" fighter jets circle the balloon as it drifted toward the ocean.
"We were watching them circle it, then another jet came out of nowhere," he said. "That's when I started recording."
The time was 2:37 p.m.
"We all felt like this was it, it was finally going to happen," he said. "When it did happen, everyone went crazy."
DuBose arrived in Myrtle Beach on Friday for a religious retreat called Converge. Like most of the rest of the country, he had been tracking the balloon and knew he could expect to see it overhead. He did not expect, however, to capture its takedown on video after indulging in chips and salsa.
"We're still talking about it," he said, adding that the atmosphere in the coastal city was "patriotic and enthusiastic."
"Everybody was completely happy that we weren't putting up with it anymore, and that it had been dealt with," he said. "It violated so many international laws, and I'm glad we did something about it."
The balloon was shot down about three hours after it was spotted in Moore County.
Photos of the balloon began spreading on local social media channels late Saturday morning. Several appeared in the Facebook group, "Major Event & All Hazards - Central NC Information Board," where members track weather events, natural disasters and emergencies.
Group administrator Chris Lassiter captured a series of photos of the balloon from Fire Lane in Southern Pines, near the Morganton Road Sports Complex. He estimated that the ballon was 25-30 miles south, near Rockingham, at the time he snapped his camera shutter.
"It was very hard to spot in the southern sky from Southern Pines," he wrote on a post in the group with photos of the ballon. "I finally saw it about 11:40 a.m. Conditions for viewing were difficult, and it appeared as just a small point of light to the naked eye, and due to the milky whiteness of the southern sky, it was half way across before I found it."
As of 1 p.m., the balloon was well on its way to the North Carolina coast. In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. Department of Defense said it was monitoring the balloon, which posed "no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground." The statement went on to say that the balloon is carrying surveillance gear as well as a "payload."
At around 3 p.m., coastal and national news outlets began reporting that the balloon had been shot down by the U.S. military over the Atlantic Ocean.
President Biden said he would take care of this ... and he did! No one was injured. One for the US of A and Zero for China.
