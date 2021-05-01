A school board member referenced Nazi propaganda while talking about videos spotlighting local schools, spurring a shouting match during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Education. Following is a look at what happened.
The full radio segment can be found in the video below.
The full board discussion can be found in the video below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.