A female victim was saved from a structure fire in the Talamore community in the early morning hours Monday by the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.
Southern Pines, along with other mutual aid partners, were dispatched to a fire at 33 McNish Road in the Talamore community for a structure fire just before 3 a.m. on July 4.
While en route to the call, the Moore County Dispatch Center advised responding units that there was an occupant that was unaccounted for and believed to still be in the residence.
Before a water supply was secured, firefighters on the first two engines from Southern Pines to arrive on the scene began the search of the missing occupant of the home.
"Crews forced entry into the house and encountered fire in the living room with high heat and low visibility throughout the house," the release said.
"The fire attack group worked to extinguish the fire while the search group worked without the protection of a hose line to locate the victim."
The female victim was located in a bedroom, face down on the floor, according to the department, and was immediately taken to the front yard where she was turned over to Moore County EMS for life-saving treatment.
She was transported to the hospital and was showing signs of improvement by the time she reached the hospital.
The rescued occupant’s husband had been able to self-evacuate through a rear door of the house, but suffered some minor burns and respiratory distress for which he was treated for by EMS.
The fire is being investigated by the Southern Pines Fire Department Fire Marshal Division. The cause of this fire is currently believed to be accidental.
Fire officials express the importance of working smoke detectors in case of a residential fire.
“This home did not have operational smoke detectors; smoke detectors are a necessary life-saving device that every home in America should have," Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron said."There is no doubt in my mind that with working smoke detectors these injuries would have been prevented."
Also responding to the scene were Aberdeen Fire Department, Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Pinehurst Fire Department, Whispering Pines Fire Department and the Southern Pines Police Department.
