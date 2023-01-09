The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills received a donation of $25,000 from Veterans Guardian, a Pinehurst-based organization that helps veterans attain their earned VA Disability benefits. With this funding, Veterans Guardian and Boys and Girls Club will empower hundreds of kids and teens to excel in school, character and leadership.
"Through their programs, the Boys and Girls Club makes a very tangible impact on young lives," said Scott Greenblatt, Veterans Guardian founder, during a ceremony held Friday, Jan. 6. "We want to make sure this organization is able to continue to provide needed activities and workshops for the children in our community."
In addition to implementing youth development strategies, the Boys and& Girls Club of the Sandhills provides a stable, supportive environment for children and teens. Members of the Boys and Girls of the Sandhills participate in specialized programs that are designed to develop study skills, leadership, self-esteem, good citizenship, healthy habits, social responsibility and job readiness for teens.
"We are excited to continue to have Veterans Guardians' support," said Steve Kastner, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. " It is going to be an exciting year as we celebrate 25 years of gifting great futures and changing lives for Moore County youth."
The donation continues to build on Veterans Guardian's efforts to support the educational needs of children in underserved communities. The company has donated to several scholarship funds for children, including those of military and veteran families.
