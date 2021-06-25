Veterans Guardian has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina with the 2021 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in the Large Business category. This is the second year in a row the Pinehurst-based company has been presented this award.
The annual BBB Torch Awards honor companies and charities which demonstrate a high level of character and ensure the organizations’ practices meet the highest standards of ethics.
Veterans Guardian, founded by veterans Scott Greenblatt and William Taylor in August 2017, has been one of the fastest growing companies in Moore County. Over the past year, the company has hired 30 new employees and, overall, have hired more than 100 veterans, spouses of veterans, and active duty military spouses.
Operating as a fee-based, pre-filing consulting firm, they help veterans navigate the labyrinth of Veterans Administration claim forms, “to achieve the disability rating they are entitled to for their honorable service when they file their claim for disability compensation.
Importantly, there are organizations that provide free services for veterans to support the filing of claims for VA benefits — groups such as the VFW and DAV (Disabled American Vets) — and veterans can use Veterans Guardian’s consulting services in coordination with these free services.
“We only work with clients that understand these other options are available and have elected to retain our services. We view this like doing your taxes. It can be complex and you might want to hire an expert if you need help,” Greenblatt said.
In 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor recognized Veterans Guardian with a HIREVets Gold Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Veterans Guardian has also been recognized with the AMVETS Employer of the Year award.
