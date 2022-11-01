Veterans Day Parade
Support our troops and veterans at the 10th anniversary Southern Pines Veterans Parade celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30 to 11 a.m., in downtown Southern Pines. This is a free, family-friendly event.
Veterans Memorial Event
The 2022 ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 12 p.m., at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, 1020 Carriage Oaks Drive, in Carthage. The featured guest speaker is Maj. Sarah Pearson (U.S. Army ret.), a former aviator and CH-47 pilot, plus static historic displays and patriotic music. The event is free and open to the public.
Veterans Resource Event
On Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Moore County Veterans Service Office will host a Veterans Resource Event at the Agricultural Building 707 Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage. This event is free to all citizens.
Agencies from the Veterans Administration will include representatives from Winton-Salem Regional Office, Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fayetteville State Nursing Home and The Vet Center.
Local organizations will include Sandhills Community College, Veterans Lending Group, Lone Survivor Foundation, The Greens at Pinehurst, Department of Aging, Habitat for Humanity, Caption Call, Moore County Tax Department, Military Missions in Actions, Moore County Transportation Services, Sheriff’s Office, NC Works, Veterans Bridge Home, Veterans Life Center and more.
Veterans will be able to talk with local organizations like Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion, Marine Corp League, Disabled Veterans of America, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. For more information, call (910) 947-3257.
Fort Bragg to Host Workshop for Entrepreneurship
Those interested in starting their own business and looking to learn more about the resources and tools that can help a business succeed are invited to the Fort Bragg and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Entrepreneurship Essentials workshop on Monday, Nov. 7.
The event, located at the Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center, will begin at 10 a.m. with a resource and networking fair, followed by a panel discussion with a question and answer session. Topics of discussion will be business planning, protecting brand and ideas, marketing, and financing. The featured panelists are highly regarded experts in business development and intellectual property protection, as well as successful military spouse entrepreneurs.
Experts will also be available after the event for more networking and one-on-one discussions.
"The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is bringing our community a truly unique event,” said Melanie Tucker, Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program manager. “For anyone in the Bragg community planning to start a business, I can't imagine a better opportunity to talk to subject matter experts, discover resources, and learn how to protect their business."
All Department of Defense ID cardholders are welcomed to attend. For more information and to register, visit https://fortbraggacserp.timetap.com.
