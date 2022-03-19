In all his years of law enforcement, Rodney Hardy has been a firm believer that an effective police officer is one who understands his community.
As a Moore County native and graduate of Moore County Schools, Hardy has a firm handle on the community he will now oversee as the new police chief for the district.
“I grew up in Carthage and I’m a product of Moore County Schools,” Hardy said.
Hardy became interim chief when Chief Arthur Frye retired two months ago. The Board of Education removed the “interim” title Monday night when it approved Hardy as the new chief.
Hardy had served under Frye since 2018 when Frye took over as the chief for the department.
“I learned a lot from him. I knew him back when we worked jointly when I was with Southern Pines and he was with Aberdeen and then at the sheriff’s office,” Hardy said of Frye’s four decades worth of law enforcement experience. “It is a loss with a lot of experience being placed in this position, with his personal knowledge of the area and the county.
“It’s necessary for any chief in any agency to have that.”
Hardy worked for nearly 30 years with the Southern Pines Police Department before his retirement in 2017. During his service with the town, Hardy filled a number of roles, including time as a criminal investigator for the narcotics division, master officer and lieutenant for the patrol division. He spent five years of his career with the department as the community services officer/investigator, and his longest stint came his final 13 years as the investigations lieutenant.
But after nine months of sitting at home following retirement, he looked to return to serving his community when he joined the Moore County Schools Police Department as a captain.
The independent police force for the school system is one of just two in the state, along with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. North Carolina’s legislature passed a bill turning the district’s “special police” force into an independent agency in 2010. Hardy is the fourth chief in the history of the department.
Hardy’s passion for public safety began at a young age, and in college he pursued law enforcement after a friend talked him out of following through with a computer science degree at Central Carolina Community College.
“It started when I was on the rescue squad as a teenager in Carthage and wanted to help others,” he said.
Taking what he has learned from his career in law enforcement, and nearly five years with Moore County Schools, Hardy has seen the impact the leadership and the school resource officers have outside the walls of the schools they serve.
“This is a good agency, one that is embedded in our communities. I can’t speak enough to what they do day in and day out,” he said. “I want to continue to maintain and enhance the staff of this department through training and various other avenues that will go toward the overall goal for the department: making sure the students, staff and visitors remain safe.”
Hardy’s career has seen a change in the environment with law enforcement, and he said it has led to a shift in the focus away from it being a “service profession.”
The force of 14 officers and administrators is responsible for the security of the 22 schools in the county, but the duties of the school resource officers sometimes go beyond those listed in the job description.
“Sometimes our job can be as simple as talking with a child for 10 minutes who is having a bad day or helping out a child who might not have enough money in their lunch account so you buy their lunch,” Hardy said. “It’s stuff like that where the small steps make a big impact.”
Those are some of the ways he sees how officers in his department can help those at risk for entering the juvenile justice system. The department also has a second-chance program that allows first-time offenders to avoid facing a court appearance. Instead, those students must write an essay, attend lectures on making better choices and take part in community service.
Because of the value he sees in school resource officers, increasing the number of them is a priority for Hardy.
“I would like to have someone at every one of our campuses, but I know that’s going to take time,” Hardy said. “That would be an ongoing personnel and also an equipment expense, but that’s an area I really would like for us to look at.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
