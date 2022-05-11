County Manager Wayne Vest unveiled his recommendations the county's Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget during a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners Wednesday.
Totaling $197.6 million, the budget represents a $17.5 million increase from last year's budget. It keeps property taxes steady at 51 cents per $100 valuation, while allowing for the possibility of a one cent decrease at the commissioner's discretion.
It also gives an answer to Moore County schools request for funding. The district requested $39.5 million in county funding, a $7.6 million increase from the current year. Vest's proposed budget allocates $34.5 million to the schools, leaving a $5 million shortfall.
The proposed budget also include a three percent increase in water and sewer tax rates for FY23.
Vest will give a formal presentation of his recommended budget during the county commissioners meeting on Monday of next week. The commissioners will vote on the budget following a public hearing on June 21. It will be implemented July 1.
This is a developing story
