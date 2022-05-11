TEASER Moore County, Logo

County Manager Wayne Vest unveiled his recommendations the county's Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget during a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners Wednesday. 

Totaling $197.6 million, the budget represents a $17.5 million increase from last year's budget. It keeps property taxes steady at 51 cents per $100 valuation, while allowing for the possibility of a one cent decrease at the commissioner's discretion.

It also gives an answer to Moore County schools request for funding. The district requested $39.5 million in county funding, a $7.6 million increase from the current year. Vest's proposed budget allocates $34.5 million to the schools, leaving a $5 million shortfall. 

The proposed budget also include a three percent increase in water and sewer tax rates for FY23. 

Vest will give a formal presentation of his recommended budget during the county commissioners meeting on Monday of next week. The commissioners will vote on the budget following a public hearing on June 21. It will be implemented July 1. 

This is a developing story

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days