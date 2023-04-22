A vehicle chase that starting Moore County and ended in Montgomery County resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man with several trafficking and other drug charges.
Dexter Lavert Barrino of Charlotte was charged with: trafficking in marijuana by possession, trafficking in marijuana by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of an open container, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, speeding, improper passing, failure to maintain lane, unsafe passing, and unsafe travel on two lane roadways.
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a license checking station on NC 24/27 at Myrick Road in Carthage Friday morning.
"During the event, a vehicle approached deputies in which the driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver fled the checking station in his vehicle, and deputies pursued it thereafter. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped on NC 24/27 at Main Street in Biscoe," a press release from the Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle Barrino was driving had THC edibles, THC infused syrup, THC oil concentrate, THC vape cartridges, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, items of drug paraphernalia, items of marijuana paraphernalia, an open container of vodka, and $716 in currency, according to law enforcement.
Robbins Police Department, Biscoe Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect who was identified as
Barrino was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond with a court date of April 26 in Moore County District Court.
