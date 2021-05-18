A truck caught fire in the driveway of a Pinehurst home on Tuesday, causing a large blaze that devoured the vehicle.
The fire was reported about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Lodge Pole and Cherry lanes. Adam Cole, a battalion chief with the Pinehurst Fire Department, said the vehicle was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which took about four minutes to extinguish. Cole said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire on Tuesday evening.
