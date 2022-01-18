When Eddie Callahan moved back to his hometown of Vass in the 1990s, he had to buy an extra acre of land and get easements for access just to install a septic tank for his new home.
“A geologist from N.C. State University came down — we went that far. He determined that Vass pretty much sits on an underground river so there was very little property that would perc for a septic system,” said Callahan, who has now been Vass’ mayor for 23 years.
“If you were fortunate enough to find something that did, then the additional area needed for a leach field was very rare.”
At the time Callahan moved back, Vass had no functional sewer system. That, combined with the geological inconvenience, hindered growth in a town otherwise ideally poised for it. Vass is home to an elementary school and middle school, and is easily accessible from Fort Bragg by a 20-minute drive down N.C. 690.
It’s now been 30 years since the town of Vass donated its utilities to the Moore Water and Sewer Authority in exchange for the promise of a sewer system that would serve the entire town. That promise is soon to be fulfilled, even though most of the Vass residents who stand to benefit weren’t around when that deal was made.
The Moore Water and Sewer Authority no longer exists; Moore County absorbed it into its public works department in 1999. Subsequent Boards of Commissioners delayed sewer service for Vass in favor of other priorities, so it wasn’t until 2012 that the county completed the first phase of Vass’ sewer system.
That $2.27 million project covered about half the town. It involved demolition of Vass’ old sewage treatment plant and the construction of two new lift stations, with force-main piping pumping wastewater to an existing lift station in Southern Pines.
Vass and the county paid for that project by combining a $1 million N.C. Rural Economic Development Center grant awarded to the town, with the balance coming from the county’s public utilities fund.
That project was a precursor to the significant residential growth Vass has experienced over the last few years. Callahan estimates the town’s population may have doubled from 700 or so since 2017.
Most of the funding is in place now for the second phase of Vass’ sewer system, which will cover the rest of town and extend gravity sewer east of U.S. 1. In 2018, the county accepted a low-interest loan and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development division totaling $4.8 million to pay for the project.
But the federal agency put a condition on that funding: 100 new customers must sign up and pay the $1,800 connection fee in advance.
It’s taken four years, and significant negotiating on the town’s part for that to happen. Randy Gould, Moore County’s public works director, said that 90 potential customers have signed on and that the USDA has signed off on proceeding.
Vass has applied a state Community Development Block Grant toward lowering that fee. Callahan said that former Town Commissioner Rora Kellis took the lead and “kind of bulldogged this thing” for the town.
“After some negotiation with the county, they made some concessions. They were very accommodating as far as trying to help us make sure this whole project happened,” said Callahan.
“We were very persistent, we were willing to do whatever we needed to do to make it happen, financially or in any other way and it’s finally come to fruition. I think the bid process getting out for the actual construction of the project is a big milestone as far as seeing this thing through to completion now.”
Last week, county commissioners approved plans for the Phase 2 sewer expansion prepared by engineers with McGill Associates. Gould anticipates being able to put the project out for bids within a month pending final USDA approval.
The county has also spent the last four years acquiring the land easements needed for the new sewer lines. That process, and Vass’ new growth patterns, have driven some adaptations in the overall plan.
“The project has changed form as we were able to acquire easements, and in some places we were not able to acquire easements, and we’ve also had quite a bit of development taking place in Vass,” said Gould.
“It has been a long time coming. I would say that the project is much better off now than it would have been if we’d constructed it two years ago. We’ve moved things around to try to accommodate the growth that Vass expects and still serve the local customers.”
With additional approvals, including review of the loans by the state’s Local Government Commission, work could be getting underway six months from now and completed by the end of 2023.
The county is anticipating that the project could come in over the $3.5 million cost estimate of 2018, accounting for the rise in labor and materials costs. Plans include a new grinder pump station just north of Vass on U.S. 1 Business, and a new lift station south of town on Long Point Road.
“We’ve spoken preliminarily with the USDA, and they have said the procedure for them would be to consider additional loan money,” Gould said.
“They should be able to fund the project for overruns in some form.”
As mayor, Callahan has been Vass’ primary ambassador for business growth. He said that the lack of sewer has been the sole impediment for most of the businesses he’s talked with in the last decade.
“Our population has grown at such a rapid pace over the last five years that we really need to be able to offer the people that are moving to Vass the amenities that we deserve,” he said.
“We’ve got great schools already, but there’s always a need for good restaurants. We don’t want Vass to be a town where the best part of it is seeing it in the rearview mirror when you’re going somewhere else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.